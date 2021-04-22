Putin seeks global cooperation on climate change 104.5 WOKV

WASHINGTON – (AP) The latest news on President Joe Biden world climate summit (all local times):

10 a.m.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called for international cooperation to fight climate change at a virtual climate summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

In his speech, Putin called for broad and effective international cooperation in calculating and monitoring the volumes of all types of harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

Putin said on Thursday that Russia is genuinely interested in galvanizing international cooperation to further seek effective solutions to climate change as well as all other vital challenges. “

Putin says Moscow is ready to come up with a number of joint projects and consider preferences for foreign companies willing to invest in clean technology, including those in Russia.

The Russian leader says he has instructed the government to significantly reduce the cumulative volume of net emissions by 2050 in Russia, by refraining from naming a concrete target.

___

HERES WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE WORLD CLIMATE SUMMIT:

Saying that the United States and other major economies must get there, President Joe Biden opened a global climate summit aimed at getting world leaders to deepen their research on emission reductions.

Read more:

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE HAPPENS:

9:50 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed the new US commitment to halve emissions, a game-changer. Johnson will host the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow later this year.

As host of COP-26, Johnson said at President Joe Bidens’ climate summit on Thursday that he wanted to see similar ambitions in the world.

Johnson says, I think we can do it. To do this, we need scientists from all of our countries to work together to produce the technological solutions that humanity will need.

He says the developed world will need to find more resources to help developing countries move towards a greener future. He says it will mean richer nations come together and exceed the $ 100 billion pledge they already made in 2009.

Johnson points to the economic dividend that could flow from efforts to tackle climate change.

___

9:30 a.m.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has said his country will no longer fund the construction of coal-fired power plants in other countries as it promises to contribute more to international efforts to reduce global warming.

At a virtual climate summit convened by President Joe Biden on Thursday, Moon said his country would provide a more ambitious goal of reducing carbon emissions by the end of the year. In December, South Korea announced a 2030 target to reduce its carbon emissions by 24.4% from the country’s 2017 level.

South Korea has faced international criticism for its continued investment in coal-fired power plants in other countries, even as it pushes to phase out coal-fired power in its country.

Moons’ office says its commitment does not affect South Korea’s participation in projects currently building two new coal-fired power plants in Indonesia and one in Vietnam.

___

9:20 a.m.

World leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel address a virtual global climate change summit hosted by US President Joe Biden.

Speaking from their home countries, world leaders pledge to act to reduce carbon emissions, though they differ on the details.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga highlighted the global nature of the event, saying: Hello, good afternoon and good evening everyone. He spoke around 10 p.m. in Japan and in the morning on the east coast of the United States.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the effort is not about hugging the rabbit but about growth, jobs and the survival of the planet.

Merkel calls the fight against climate change a huge task.

Putin’s remarks came after the debut of French President Emmanuel Macron, but had technical difficulties. Putin boasted that his country has significantly reduced its carbon emissions and that it will meet an ambitious target for 2050. Then Macron spoke again.

___

9:10 a.m.

The Indian Prime Minister has said he and US President Joe Biden are launching an Indo-US Climate and Clean Energy Partnership for 2030 that will mobilize investments, demonstrate clean technologies and enable green collaboration.

Narendra Modi told world leaders at a virtual summit convened by Biden on Thursday that India is doing its part and that its renewable energy target of 450 gigawatts by 2030 shows its commitment to clean energy. India has also taken several bold steps to promote clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and biodiversity.

Modi says India has taken the lead in multilateral initiatives, such as the International Solar Alliance and the Disaster Resilient Infrastructure Coalition.

Modi claims India’s per capita carbon footprint was 60% lower than the global average due to its lifestyle, which is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices.

___

8:45 a.m.

Chinese President Xi Jinping reiterates his country’s commitment to peak carbon emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Xi spoke at the global climate summit hosted by the United States on Thursday. He says: We must commit to green development. Improving the environment means increasing productivity.

Xi said developed countries, responsible for historically largest carbon emissions, should take more responsibility for making changes at home and helping developing countries finance their transition to low-emission economies. carbon.

He says: We must be committed to the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.

Xi points out that China aims to go from peak carbon to net zero in a short period of time – barely 30 years, or within a generation.

___

8:35 a.m.

United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres says the world is on the brink of climate change and must take aggressive action to avert disaster.

Speaking at a virtual global climate change summit on Thursday, Guterres called on world leaders to create a global coalition for net zero carbon emissions by 2050 in every country, region, city, every business and every industry.

Guterres says the next decade must be one of transformation, with major polluters such as the United States and other advanced countries submitting detailed and ambitious plans to slow climate change.

Guterres says countries around the world need to put a price on carbon, end fossil fuel subsidies, step up investment in renewables and green infrastructure, and stop funding coal and building new coal-fired power plants.

It calls on advanced countries to phase out coal by 2030, while other countries will phase it out by 2040.

___

8:30

The US climate summit started with an audio problem, an audio problem.

For the first few minutes, during nearly every presentation from Vice President Kamala Harris to President Joe Biden, praising his history of climate advocacy, every word echoed. Echo.

Then when Biden arrived, the video and audio weren’t in sync, as he urged the world to move on now to what he called the climate crisis.

Biden said Thursday: The cost of inaction keeps rising. The United States is not waiting.

Harris checked off recent climate disasters, including hurricanes that hit Central America in a year of record-breaking Atlantic storms.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls the problem an existential threat and says the world is on red alert.

Biden says it’s the decisive decade. He says: This is the decade when we need to make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis.

Biden says the richer economies need to scale up.

___

8 h

The Biden administration has opened a global climate summit comprising 40 world leaders.

President Joe Biden has pledged to at least halve the climate-destroying coal and oil fumes the United States is venting. It’s a commitment Biden hopes to spur China and other big polluters to step up their efforts.

Former Vice President Al Gore praised the engagement on Thursday, saying President Biden has shown today that his administration is up to the task of tackling climate change.

Japan also announced a new target, committing to reduce its emissions by 46% from 2013 levels by 2030.

The two-day summit will bring together Chinese Xi Jinping, Russians Vladimir Putin and the Pope and will be broadcast live.