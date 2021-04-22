The cost of vaccines must be uniform for the center, the states

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for immediate information on the availability and cost of vaccines to be provided to the state as part of the third phase of the COVID vaccination campaign -19 starting May 1st.

The Chief Minister said that “the cost of vaccines should be uniform for the Center as well as for the States”.

He said in his letter that in view of the Centre’s decision to make all people over 18 eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the state government has decided to organize free vaccines for its population in addition to the vaccines available by the Center.

Noting that there are only a few days left for the start of the third phase of the vaccination campaign, Baghel said it was necessary to prepare a detailed action plan before organizing a vaccination campaign at such a large scale. ladder.

He also requested information on the number of vaccines to be provided to the State monthly by the Center, the approximate number of vaccines provided to the State each month by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, and the cost of vaccines provided to the Center and to States by both companies.

According to a state government statement, the chief minister said that Covaxin was developed with assistance from the Center and that Bharat Biotech is expected to provide its vaccines at rates lower than those of the Serum Institute. He said a uniform rate of vaccines would be warranted because the state and the Center derive revenue from taxpayer dollars.

