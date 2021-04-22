Politics
COVID-19 vaccination delays push Indonesia to trust China – The diplomat
China has pledged to work with Indonesia to try to bridge the global vaccine gap as the Southeast Asian nation continues to tackle COVID-19 outbreaks and vaccine delivery delays .
On Tuesday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, who told him that China would help Indonesia build a regional vaccine production center while working to immunize its own population. China and Indonesia both attach great importance to human safety and the health of the population and oppose vaccine nationalism, Chinese Foreign Ministry said. paraphrased Xi as saying.
Indonesia has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in Southeast Asia. Since its peak in January and February, the number of cases in Indonesia has finally started to flatten, but the country is still registering around 5,000 cases per day.
Yesterday, the country’s health ministry recorded 5,720 new cases COVID-19, bringing its cumulative total to 1,620,569. It also recorded 230 deaths, bringing its total toll to 44,007. Many experts believe these numbers underestimate the true scale of COVID-19 in Indonesia, which in the early stages of the pandemic had one of the lowest testing rates in the world.
Given its inability to fully control the virus, the Indonesian government has been proactive in seeking to procure vaccines to immunize its 270 million people. In January, Jokowis’ government launched an ambitious plan to vaccinate an estimated 181.5 million people against COVID-19 in one year.
To provide the necessary doses, Indonesia turned to a wide range of suppliers. The Chinese firm Sinovac provided approximately 56 million doses so far, while Indonesia too expects to receive more than 20.2 million doses in the coming months from Sinopharm, another Chinese manufacturer, and the American pharmaceutical company Moderna.
Indonesia had also reached an agreement to import around 104 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, but the delivery was affected by a series of delays. Of the first 50 million doses of AstraZeneca, which Indonesia secured through a bilateral agreement, only 20 million will arrive this year, with the remaining 30 million doses due to be shipped by the second quarter of 2022, the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin. said during a parliamentary hearing April 8.
Indonesia is also expected to receive 54 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in stages through the global vaccine sharing facility COVAX, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. But that too has been delayed since India has restricted exports of the vaccine due to its own alarming outbreak of COVID-19.
As of April 20, Indonesia had so far inoculated just over 4 percent of its population of 11.2 million people, according to the Oxford Universitys Our World in Data tracker, suggesting that its end-of-year goal of 181.5 million people is likely to explode significantly.
All of this has increased Indonesia’s short-term dependence on Chinese-made vaccines. In his comments to parliament on April 8, Budi says the government had “started a discussion with the Chinese government to ask for 90 to 100 million [doses].
The Indonesian vaccine crisis thus created an opportunity for Beijing to curry favor with Jakarta and consolidate the relatively warm relations that marked the overlapping mandates of Jokowi and Xi. In line with the Chinese statement, the two leaders also agreed to advance pragmatic cooperation between the two countries in various fields and synergize the Belt and Road Initiative with Indonesia’s vision for the pivot. global shipping, in order to forge better and larger-scale cooperation.
Xis reported comments on vaccine nationalism and the vaccine divide also suggesting the desire of Chinese governments to position themselves as a supplier of first-line vaccines to developing countries, and to offer their vaccines a “public good.” global, ”as state media did. repeatedly claimed. Beijing has now exported COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 70 countries, and is likely to play on the contrast between its own attitude to come and the “selfishness” of Western nations like the United States.
The snag with this plan, however, may well be the growing doubts about the efficacy of Chinese vaccines that have now been doubts. expressed by Chinese officials themselves.
