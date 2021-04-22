Receiving the report from Prabowo and the commander, Jokowi immediately issues orders





President Joko Widodo received reports from Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto regarding KRI Nanggala 402 which lost contact while carrying out exercises in northern waters of the island of Bali, Wednesday (21/4). Photo illustration: Ricardo / JPNN.com jpnn.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has received reports from Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto regarding KRI Nanggala 402 which lost contact while performing exercises in the waters at north of the island of Bali, Wednesday April 21. The man familiarly named Jokowi immediately gave orders. “Currently, the commander of TNI and KSAL is directly leading the research efforts in the field. I also ordered the commander of TNI, KSAL and Basarnas, as well as other relevant bodies, to mobilize all their forces and efforts to make optimal search and rescue efforts, ”Jokowi said. in its press release, Thursday (22/4). Jokowi ordered his ranks that the top priority was the safety of 53 submarine crew. “In the family of the ship’s crew, I understand the feelings of mother and father at this time. But again, the government has done and will continue to do its best in the search and rescue of everything. ‘crew aboard the submarine, “he said. In addition, Jokowi also urged everyone to pray for the search and rescue efforts. He hopes that the search operation will be launched. “Provided with the convenience to recover KRI Nanggala 402 and all of its crew in safe condition,” Jokowi said. (tan / jpnn) Have you watched the latest videos here?

