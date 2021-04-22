Politics
PM Modi at the virtual climate summit in the United States
While addressing a virtual climate summit hosted by the United States on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India’s per capita carbon footprint was 60% lower than the global average due to our fashion of life is rooted in sustainable traditional practices.
The Prime Minister said: “Today, as we discuss global climate action, I want to leave you a reflection. India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average because our fashion of life is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices. “
He also noted that as a country responsible for the climate, India invites its partners to create models of sustainable development.
Speaking on the Indo-US Climate and Clean Energy Initiative, the Prime Minister said, “President Biden and I are launching an India-US Climate Partnership and clean energy as part of the 2030 agenda. We will help mobilize investments, demonstrate clean technologies and enable green collaborations.
Humanity is currently battling a global pandemic and this event is a timely reminder that the grave threat of climate change has not gone away. It is a lived reality for millions of people around the world, Modi said.
Joe Biden pledges to cut emissions
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden opened a global climate summit on Thursday with the aim of getting world leaders to deepen their research on emission reductions.
Meeting this moment isn’t all about preserving our planet, ”Biden said. It’s about providing a better future for all of us.
The signs are undeniable. the science is undeniable. the cost of inaction keeps rising, ”he added.
Its new pledge to reduce US fossil fuel emissions by up to 52% by 2030 marks a return by the United States to global climate efforts after a four-year withdrawal under President Donald Trump. The Bidens administration sketches a vision of a prosperous, clean-energy United States, where factories produce advanced batteries for export, chain employees reinstall an efficient national electricity grid, and crews top the platforms. abandoned oil and gas forms and coal mines.
