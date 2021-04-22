Ohio State Agency’s Proposal to Rename Donald Trump State Park





A proposal to rename an Ohio state park for former President Donald Trump is not supported by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, with the agency defending the park’s current name, Mosquito Creek Lake , according to the Associated Press.

A Republican-backed state bill, led primarily by Ohio State Representative Mike Loychik, was introduced on Monday that would rename Mosquito Creek Lake to Donald J. Trump State Park, which Loychik said , in March, was intended to “honor” Trump.

“The name has stood the test of time. Mosquito Creek Lake was formed by grooming Mosquito Creek in 1944,” the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in a statement in response to the bill, according to AP. “Since then, Mosquito Lake State Park has grown into one of Ohio’s best state parks, best fishing lakes, and one of Ohio’s premier wildlife refuges.”

Mosquito Creek Lake is in Trumbull County, where Trump won 55% of the vote in the 2020 presidential election in November.

In Ohio, a state agency expressed disapproval of a bill to rename a state park in honor of former President Donald Trump. In the photo, Trump addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hyatt Regency on February 28, 2021, in Orlando, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The bill is the latest attempt by Republicans in Ohio to honor the former president.

“This legislation is intended to honor the commitment and dedication our 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has given to the great people of Trumbull County,” Loychik wrote in an opening statement.

He added: “This enthusiasm for our former president was also historic throughout the state of Ohio last November as he pushed for initiatives and policies that were very well received by my constituency and the State.”

The state park proposal is just the latest indication of Trump’s political influence over the GOP party in Ohio – whether in the latter’s measured approaches to establishment Republicans like Governor Mike DeWine, who is expected to run for office next year, or in the many right-wing candidates vying for the party’s nomination for Senator Rob Portman’s seat.

The state park is located in Cortland, Ohio with over 7,000 acres and one of the state’s largest lakes. Loychik initially announced his plans for the bill in mid-March, prompting a wave of criticism from fellow Democrats.

“The people of Ohio are grappling with a drug crisis, economic disruption and a pandemic that the other guy said would magically disappear,” Democratic State Representative Rich Brown tweeted on March 12. . “Instead of tackling these pressing issues, the Republicans at Ohio House are spending their time flattering the chief insurgent.”

The state would need $ 300,000 allocated to change the signs in the park, depending on the language of the bill.

A message requesting comment was left in Loychik on Tuesday.

The first proposal presented by Republican lawmakers in Trump’s honor was to declare his birthday, June 14, as Donald J. Trump Day in Ohio.

While it is not uncommon for states to turn birthdays of former presidents into paid holidays or important days, this designation is usually granted after death. More than 40 states, including Ohio, recognize Ronald Reagan Day.

