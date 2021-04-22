CNOOC considers $ 29 billion Qatar LNG project to help Xi’s CO2 target

HONG KONG – CNOOC, the Hong Kong-listed arm of one of China’s three largest state-owned oil and gas producers, on Thursday indicated strong interest in joining a Qatari liquefied natural gas project that ranks as the largest in the world.

CFO Xie Weizhi told reporters at a quarterly online performance briefing that the Chinese company was “of course very interested in the opportunity to invest in Qatar.”

He was referring to the $ 29 billion North Field East project, designed to bring the Middle East’s annual LNG production capacity to 110 million tonnes by 2025, from 77 million currently. The investment decision will be made this year, according to Qatar’s energy minister Saad bin Sherida al-Kaabi.

Xie stressed that he had “no news on progress to disclose at this point,” but immediately followed up saying the company was “definitely interested” in the project. He did not forget to hail Qatar as a “major producer of LNG that we are proactively seeking for investment opportunities”.

Cultivating new sources of natural gas has become CNOOC’s strategic imperative since President Xi Jinping openly committed last September to the country becoming carbon neutral by 2060.

The country’s other two state-owned oil companies – PetroChina and China Petroleum & Chemical, better known as Sinopec – are researching other clean energy options such as hydrogen, given their broader business portfolio. CNOOC has focused on increasing natural gas production and wind power production, as it has significantly more marine oil and gas assets than its two peers.

The CNOOC wants natural gas to represent more than 30% of its production in 2025, against 19% currently. Xie said this effort will focus on developing domestic sources, namely in the Bohai Sea and South China Sea, where Beijing claims Chinese sovereignty.

But the company also has a team dedicated to looking for projects abroad, especially “in the context of the energy transition”, he said.

Xie said all overseas projects must meet a “very explicit internal directive” on returns on investment, but noted that North Field East may not be a problem on that front.

Saying that “this is not something that we have disclosed to the market in the past and so it is impractical to talk about it”, Xie revealed that CNOOC has a strict formula on the risk premium. investment for each country in which the company plans to make an investment.

Matthieu Bouyer, Qatari head of the French big energy company Total, also indicated a keen interest in North Field East, in an interview published last week by the Gulf Times.

The engineering, procurement, construction and onshore commissioning contract for the project was awarded to Japanese engineering group Chiyoda and Technip Energies, a French counterpart, in February. This share, granted by state-owned energy company Qatar Petroleum, was worth $ 13 billion.

CNOOC apparently performed well in the first quarter, although the listed company did not disclose quarterly profit. The unlisted parent company, which shares the same acronym, said in an internal meeting on April 15 that it made the highest first-quarter profit in seven years.

Xie said they were two different companies, but the results were “broadly consistent.” He went ahead and attributed a positive first quarter result for the listed unit to three factors: higher oil prices, higher production levels and a favorable production mix, in which domestic sites generating higher profits have held up better than those abroad.

But the online press event, which lasted just under half an hour, left out at least two important topics.

Xie has not discussed the company’s impending delisting from the New York Stock Exchange, a decision based on a White House executive order in 2020 that affects several Chinese companies. The CNOOC requires a review to stay on the stock market.

CNOOC also gave no update on a well explosion and fire at a rig at its Pengbo Operating Co. on April 5, which left three people missing at the time of the initial announcement four days later.