Why does Boris Johnson keep making impossible promises on Northern Ireland?





Boris Johnson’s government is the most suspicious and horrible environment I have ever worked in where hardly anyone is telling the truth, Tory MP Johnny Mercer said after being sacked before he could step down as Minister of Veterans Affairs on the evening of April 20. He had planned to resign after realizing Johnson’s promise to protect former British soldiers alleged to have committed crimes in Northern Ireland during the prosecution unrest would not be kept. It is, frankly, astonishing that it has taken Mercer so far to fix this problem. Commitment, a commitment shown by the Tories and the promise of the Queen’s Speech which has long been at the center of campaigns by Mercer and newspapers such as the Sun, is both inflammatory and impractical a heady cocktail that means the government would almost certainly never deliver what Mercer wants. It all recalls the government’s line on the Irish Sea border created by the Brexit agreement. For months Johnson insisted that no such border would ever manifest, a confusing promise that seemed impossible to keep or reconcile with the deal we could all read, signed in black and white. Then the government threatened to violate international law in order to avoid that border (before pulling out) and now, there we are, we have an Irish Sea border. The repeated promises of governments on Northern Ireland veterans are similar. In addition to the (literally dozens of) political and practical issues presented by the pledge, exempting British soldiers from prosecution for crimes allegedly committed during the unrest would be at odds with the UK’s human rights commitments. man as a signatory to the European Convention on Human Rights, a convention confirmed in the Good Friday Agreement. This means that attempts to enforce the provision would violate international law in an inflammatory and inevitably short-lived manner, or they would be quietly superseded and therefore render UK law meaningless. It should have been clear to Mercer from the start that this commitment could not be kept. But his display of anger reveals a pattern in Johnson’s government. Mercer’s successor as Minister of Veterans Affairs Leo Docherty has reiterated the promise of legislation on this issue in the weeks to come, and it remains unclear how the pledge can be truly fulfilled. The Johnson government continues to make wacky promises it cannot keep, especially when it comes to Northern Ireland. The promises alienate nationalists, many trade unionists, non-aligned voters and victims’ groups in Northern Ireland, while failure to follow these will alienate the Sun, the Telegraph, veterans groups, other trade unionists and part of the conservative base, as in the case of Mercer. It’s not clear what the game plan is here. [see also:A hundred years of trouble: How an outburst of violence exposed Northern Ireland as a failed state]







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos