Biden and Trump both have issues with the truth, as does the media





One of the reasons Joe Biden won the presidency is because he convinced voters that he looked nothing like Donald Trump.

Trump was brash; Biden was reserved. Trump was impulsive; Biden was careful. Trump could be mean; Biden came across as a nice guy. Yet despite their many differences, Donald Trump and Joe Biden have at least one thing in common: They both have a long-distance relationship with the truth.

In the Trump case, reporters were always quick to report his false statements. The New York Times, which sets the agendas of many other news agencies, even ran an article under the headline, Trumps Lies. This story began: Many Americans have gotten used to President Trump Donald Trump US gives examples of possible sanctions relief for Iranian government GOP lawmaker calls for FBI review, claiming baseball shoot was a ‘ suicide by a cop. ” But as regular as they have become, the country must not allow itself to become insensitive to them. So we’ve listed almost all the outright lies he’s told publicly since taking the oath.

Fair enough. Trump has given reporters plenty of ammunition and the media should hold powerful people accountable for what they say. So how do these same reporters now treat President BidenJoe BidenCornyn, Sinema to introduce a bill to tackle the rise of the Harris borders to travel to the Northern Triangle region in June Biden should officially recognize the Armenian genocide : report MORE false claims, of which there are a lot? Do they call these lies?

On March 25, Biden said: We were dismissing the vast majority of families who come [to the U.S. from Central America]. This evaluated a fake on the PolitiFact Truth-0-Meter.

On February 16, he told a CNN town hall program: If we kept (the minimum wage) indexed to inflation, people would be making $ 20 an hour right now. Wrong again, says PolitiFact.

About a week before the election, Biden went over 60 minutes and said: I can send every qualified person to a four-year college in their state for $ 150 billion. His own campaign admitted he was wrong, acknowledging that the plan for a free public college in Bidens would actually cost double the wait.

When CNN decided to check the facts on the new president, it felt compelled to point out that while Biden was wrong, he was not as bad as Trump, whom the network criticized virtually continuously for four years. . Biden was not comparable to former President Donald Trump either in the amount of his misrepresentation or in the breadth. He did make inaccurate comments, however, mostly during the commercial, which is how CNN delicately put it.

But the truth is, Biden made so many misrepresentations that even the BBC was involved in the fact-checking. When I took office just three weeks ago, this country did not have a plan or enough vaccines, Biden said. BBC Response: But it is not correct to say that the United States did not have a plan under Mr. Trump.

President Biden also said that I think we should have a minimum wage … at $ 15 an hour and all the economic data shows that if you do that the whole economy grows. What the BBC replied to: But there are other studies that indicate that rising labor costs could lead companies to hire fewer people.

And, according to FactCheck.org, during his first official press conference on March 23, President Joe Biden got certain facts wrong. Here is a short list of some of those facts FactCheck says it got it wrong:

Biden claimed that former President Donald Trump cut more than $ 700 million in aid Biden helped secure for Central American countries. This does not happen. The president used flawed statistics when he said nothing has changed regarding children trying to enter the United States through the southern border. There was a significant 63% increase in the number of unaccompanied children apprehended from January to February. He repeated two familiar talking points about taxes, including the misleading claim that 83% of the law benefits on the GOP’s tax cuts and jobs go to number one. percent. This will only become the case in 2027, when most personal income tax cuts expire, but corporate tax cuts remain.

And when former New Jersey Gov. Chris ChristieChris ChristieThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – All American adults are now eligible for COVID vaccines Conservative Parade of the 2024 GOP Hopes Courthouse, the Secretary for the ‘Energy:’ We don’t want to use earlier definitions of infrastructure ‘MORE (R) went on ABC this week and actually uttered the L word accusing President Biden of lying about his nearly 2,000 infrastructure package billion dollars, claiming it goes way beyond building roads and bridges he received from Anchor Broadcasts, former Democratic agent George StephanopoulosGeorge Robert StephanopoulosLeVar Burton among the latest group of ‘Jeopardy!’ Biden was right to call Putin a ‘killer’, but is he doing enough to save Alexei Navalny? Senate Republican targets effect of infrastructure package on job creators of small businesses MORE, which argued Bidens’ proposal enjoys broad support, including from Republicans and independents .

So here’s what’s not popular, replied Christie. Lying is not popular. It’s not infrastructure, George. Stephanopoulos replied: Do you really want to use the word lie there?

Let’s be right here, said Christie. If Donald Trump had gone out and called a dog a cat, which Joe Bidens does, we would be outraged if he was lying. But with Joe Biden, sort of like, Oh, well, come on, it’s Joe. No no no no. This is not true.

At one point, Stephanopoulos obediently added, He [Biden] made some inaccuracies on the bill.

So here are a few questions: When do many inaccuracies turn into lies? When will the New York Times publish an article under the title Bidens Lies? And the most important questions: when will the so-called traditional journalists stop taking sides? When will they stop supporting the Democratic Party and start doing their job?

Let’s just say I don’t hold my breath.

Bernard Goldberg is an Emmy and Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University award-winning writer and journalist. He was an HBOs Real Sports correspondent with Bryant Gumbel for 22 years and previously worked as a reporter for CBS News and as an analyst for Fox News. He is the author of five books and posts exclusive weekly columns, audio commentaries, and Q&A on his Patreon page. Follow him on Twitter @BernardGoldberg.

