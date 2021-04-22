Indonesian President searches for missing submarine





Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Thursday the country was making “every effort” to search for a submarine that likely fell too deep to be recovered, reducing the chances of survival for the 53 people on board. “For the family of the ship’s crew, we really understand your feelings at this time, but the government will continue to do its best to search and rescue all of the submarine’s crew,” Widodo said. Authorities said the oxygen in the submarine would run out early on Saturday. The diesel-powered KRI Nanggala 402 was on a training exercise on Wednesday when it missed a scheduled report call. Officials reported an oil spill and the smell of diesel fuel near the starting position of his last dive, about 96 kilometers (60 miles) north of the resort island of Bali, although there is no had no conclusive evidence that they were related to the submarine. Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Yudo Margono expressed hope that the submarine could be found before the oxygen ran out at 3 a.m. on Saturday. He said rescuers found an unidentified object with high magnetism in the area and officials hope it is the submarine. The Navy estimates the submarine sank to a depth of 600-700 meters (2,000-2,300 feet) – much deeper than its estimated collapse depth of 200 meters (656 feet) by a company that refitted the ship in 2009-2012. The Indonesian military said Thursday that more than 20 navy ships, two submarines and five planes were looking for an area where the submarine was last detected. A hydro-oceanographic study vessel equipped with underwater detection capabilities was also en route to the site around the oil spills. Neighboring countries are rushing to join the complex operation. Rescue ships from Singapore and Malaysia are expected to arrive between Saturday and Monday. The Indonesian military said Australia, the United States, Germany, France, Russia, India and Turkey have also offered to help. South Korea said it had also offered to help. (Disclaimer: This story was not edited by www.republicworld.com and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)







