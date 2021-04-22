Find innovative ways to produce and distribute oxygen, says Prime Minister amid acute crisis – The New Indian Express





Through Express press service NEW DELHI: The Center, following a review by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the country’s oxygen crisis, said that against a demand of 6,785 MT of liquid medical oxygen in 20 states, 6,822 MT crucial supplies had been assured to these states from Wednesday. The claim came as heads of several private hospitals in the nation’s capital continued to demand their supplies, which sent urgent messages saying they were running out of oxygen. Oxygen has become a major intervention to save lives amid a gigantic outbreak of COVID-19 infections in the country and most states, witnessing the worst of the pandemic to date, are reporting an acute shortage of this vital resource. During the high-level review meeting, the PM insisted on increasing oxygen production, increasing the speed of delivery and using innovative means to provide support. oxygen to health facilities. He also said states should sharply reduce hoarding. According to a statement released by the government, over the past few days the availability of liquid medical oxygen has been increased by approximately 3300 MT every day thanks to contributions from private and public steel mills, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well. than by banning the supply of oxygen to non-essential industries. The Center, he added, is working with states to operationalize sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible. Modi, during the meeting, also said that it was necessary to fix the responsibility with the local administration in case of obstruction and also asked the ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase production and supply. in oxygen. Various measures are being taken to rapidly increase the availability of cryogenic tankers through the conversion of nitrogen and argon tankers, import and air transport of tankers and their manufacture, the government said. The Prime Minister’s review came a day after the Union Health and Family Department slightly increased quotas for eight states, signaling the largest increase in COVID-19 cases. States where supply was increased included Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with the exception of the national capital where hospitals send SOS due to supply lines interrupted since Monday. “In view of a sudden spike in oxygen demand in some states due to an exponential increase in the number of COVID patients admitted to hospital, the Union government has increased the oxygen quota”, the ministry said. Delhi, which was supposed to provide 378 tonnes of medical oxygen per day, will now get 480 tonnes while Madhya Pradesh will get the maximum increase of 98 tonnes per day, bringing it to 543 tonnes from the current supply of 543 tonnes. Maharashtra, which reports more than 60,000 cases of COVID-19 every day, will now receive 1,661 MT of oxygen, 15 units more than the current supply of 1,646 MT of oxygen per day. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press briefing on Wednesday that of nearly 7,500 tons of oxygen produced in the country, nearly 6,600 tons were used in hospitals.

