Border security a common concern for Pakistan and Iran: Rohani | News Hassan Rohani





The Iranian president calls for increased cooperation with neighboring Pakistan on the management of their border.

Islamabad, Pakistan Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has called for increased cooperation with neighboring Pakistan to manage the two countries’ border as well as the Afghan peace process, according to his office.

Rohani met Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Security is a common concern of both countries, and developing relations in this regard is imperative, Rouhani said, according to a statement released by his office.

The Pakistan-Iran border stretches approximately 800 km (497 miles) along the western side of Pakistan and eastern Iran, and has been the scene of several security incidents, primarily targeting Iranian forces in recent years.

On Wednesday, the two countries inaugurated a third border crossing at Mand-Pishin as part of an initiative to increase trade between neighbors.

The opening of the international border crossing point at Mand-Pishin would facilitate pedestrian movement and strengthen bilateral trade, a statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry said after Qureshis meeting with President Rouhani.

Rouhani, center, talks to Qureshi as Iranian FM Zarif, right, watches [Iranian presidential office handout/EPA]Rohani also criticized the presence of US troops in Afghanistan, calling it damaging to regional security and calling for greater cooperation with Pakistan on the stalled Afghan peace process.

Iran and Pakistan, as two of Afghanistan’s most important and effective neighbors, are expected to increase cooperation and interaction for the development of the peace process in the country, Rouhani said.

Qureshi also met Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Wednesday, with a move to establish more border markets high on the agenda.

[Zarif] said that the three existing border markets and the six that are expected to be created will boost the two countries’ border trade and have a positive effect on the well-being of the people of the region, the official Iranian news agency IRNA said.

The two foreign ministers also discussed fighting organized crime and ending illegal immigration across the Pakistan-Iran border, IRNA said.

Speaking at an event at the Pakistani Embassy in Tehran, Qureshi also called on Iran to join a campaign by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to fight Islamophobia.

the [Pakistani] Foreign Minister appreciated Iranian support for Pakistani initiative to fight Islamophobia, statement by Pakistani foreign ministry released after Qureshis meeting with Iranian parliament speaker Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf .

It was agreed to act jointly on the issue of Islamophobia and to preserve respect for the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him).

This week, Prime Minister Khan called on Muslim countries to unite in calling on European countries and other countries to criminalize insults against Islamists, the Prophet Muhammad.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeeras’ digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

