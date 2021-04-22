EU fell asleep at the wheel as China Xi Jinping plans to become world leader unveiled | City and business | Finance





Xi will attend a US-led virtual climate change summit on Thursday at the invitation of President Joe Biden – the first official meeting between the two leaders amid continuing tensions. The summit will hear from representatives of major economies such as China, Japan, Russia, Canada, India, Australia, UK and the EU on how the world will reduce its climate footprint. It comes after Beijing continues to clash with the West over a range of issues, from alleged human rights violations, aggression in the South China Sea and handling the coronavirus outbreak .

But it is China’s economic weight over other countries that financial analyst Andy Hecht has warned as Beijing is on the cusp of a digital currency revolution. He said: “Digital currencies are the future. However, they create problems for governments that control the money supply. “Money creates power, so central banks, monetary authorities and governments are not enthusiastic about this new asset class which seeks to replace money with a technological alternative. “Yet it won’t be long before they capitulate and strike a happy medium by deploying their own digital currencies.

“China appears to be the first country to do so, on the verge of the digital yuan, which fits perfectly with the Asian nation’s goal of dominating its currency as well as the world’s second-largest economy and largest population.” Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced this week that the Treasury and the Bank of England (BoE) will examine the viability of a “digital book” for businesses and households. Nicknamed ‘Britcoin’, it aims to address some of the challenges posed by cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The US and EU are also considering rolling out digital versions of their currencies, but are said to be years away from launching anything. And Mr Hecht says it fits perfectly with Xi’s master plan. READ MORE: Biden pushed for deal with UK amid threats from Xi and Putin: ‘Created Concorde and cracked Enigma’

He added, “President Xi Jinping plans to become the world leader. “In 2014, the Chinese started working on a national digital currency, recognizing the potential growth of the burgeoning asset class. “Unlike other cryptos, the Chinese version is about to be issued as a digital yuan or electronic payment in digital currency (DCEP) controlled by the PBOC, the People’s Bank of China, the Sino central bank.” The former trader warned the US and EU now have their work cut out for them. He continued, “The US and European governments seem far behind China in embracing developments in the currency market.

“US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called Bitcoin an extremely inefficient way to conduct monetary transactions. She highlighted the use of digital currency for illicit financing. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, said central banks would not hold Bitcoin as a reserve currency and highlighted what she called the fun business, highlighting the growing need for regulations. “What Secretary Yellen and President Lagarde did not say is that digital currencies are a direct challenge to government control over the money supply. “While the Chinese have recognized the technological transformation underway, the United States and Europe have yet to embrace the technology. “The development of a digital dollar or a crypto euro remains far behind the efforts of China.” It comes after Bitcoin recorded the biggest one-day drop in nearly two months last Sunday.

The retreat came after Bitcoin hit a record high of over $ 64,000 (£ 45,773) last Wednesday after the stock market debut of the largest token exchange in the United States, Coinbase Global Inc. The cryptocurrency now costs just under $ 55,000 (£ 39,747). JP Morgan analysts have warned that if the price of bitcoin does not regain more than $ 60,000 (£ 43,361) soon, bitcoin’s momentum signals will collapse. The British Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has already warned against investing in crypto. He said: “If consumers are investing, they should be prepared to lose all of their money. “Some investments that advertise high returns on crypto assets may not be subject to regulation other than anti-money laundering. “Significant price volatility, combined with valuation difficulties [Bitcoin] reliably put consumers at high risk of loss. “ Express.co.uk does not provide financial advice. The journalists who worked on this article do not own Bitcoin.







