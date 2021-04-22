Indonesia aims to host 2032 Olympics, Jokowi forms committee

INDOSPORT.COM – Indonesia is aiming for the opportunity to become the birthplace of the 2032 Olympics. This step begins with the publication of a presidential decree on Wednesday (21/4/21).

President Joko Widodo issued a Presidential Decree (Keppres) regarding the Indonesian Nominating Committee to host the 2032 Olympics. In addition, this nominating committee is called INABCOG.

The publication of this presidential decree serves as the legal basis for related parties to continue efforts to designate Indonesia to host the 2032 Olympics, including guidelines from the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI).

“Thank goodness President Joko Widodo issued a presidential decree on the establishment of Indonesia’s nominating committee to host the 2032 Olympics,” KOI General Secretary Ferry J. Kono said yesterday, Wednesday 21 / 04/21.

“This presidential decree is eagerly awaited as it becomes the legal basis for moving forward and shows serious written support from the government, which is also required by the International Olympic Committee,” he explained.

With the Presidential Decree on the formation of the 2032 Olympic Games Hosts Nomination Committee, KOI stands ready to work together to support INABCOG and all related institutions to realize Indonesia’s ambition to host the Games. Olympic.

“With this presidential decree, the work of INABCOG can be more focused, and we are ready to work with INABCOG, relevant ministries and institutions in efforts to win Indonesia as the host of the Olympic Games in 2032. “

Indonesia expressed interest in hosting the 2032 Olympics when President Joko Widodo closed the 2018 Asian Games. He expressed this hope directly to IOC President Thomas Bach.