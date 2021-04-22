Nancy Pelosi felt ‘liberated’ after tearing up Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech, author says





“She felt ‘liberated’ … He was shredding the truth, she said, so she would shred his speech,” writes Susan Page, USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, in her book “Madam President: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power, ”which was released on Tuesday.

Pelosi’s dramatic act sums up the toxic relationship between the then Republican president and the Democratic House Speaker. At the time, the House had recently indicted Trump for his conduct towards Ukraine, although he was acquitted by the GOP-led Senate the next day.

By the night of February 4, 2020, Pelosi had received a copy of Trump’s speech to Congress before it was delivered, which is tradition, and had started going through it, according to Page.

When she spotted a line in Trump’s speech that she believed was wrong, the speaker wanted to mark that spot in the text to come back to it – but she couldn’t find a pen and the small drawer on it. platform where she was sitting. the House bedroom was empty, Page told CNN’s “New Day” Thursday.

“So she made a little tear in the margin of the paper so that she could find this falsity. Then she found another thing that she thought was wrong, and another, and another. She said as he did. had finished speaking, the whole speech had little tears on the sidelines of what he said she said she thought was wrong. That’s when she decided, “I would do it. might as well rip that up, “” Page told CNN.

Page said Pelosi told him that she ultimately didn’t decide to tear up the speech until the last moment.

“She was a smoker,” Page said, adding, “In fact, that was the only time we saw Donald Trump really get under Nancy Pelosi’s skin. She was under his skin the entire time. the only time she hasn’t acted… the disciplined kind, which is usually her way. “

During that same State of the Union address, Trump appeared to ignore Pelosi’s attempted handshake.

CNN previously reported that Pelosi told House Democrats in a closed-door meeting the next morning that she “shredded” the speech because Trump “shredded the truth” in his speech, and that she thought the speech was “a shame” for doing it. a lot of lies in it.

She said she felt “liberated” because she felt the speech was so outrageous, according to two sources.

Pelosi also cited Trump’s decision to award the Medal of Freedom to conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh in the middle of the speech as an example of how Trump turned the State of the Union into a TV show. reality show and a campaign speech.

“I tore up a manifesto of false truths,” Pelosi said later in the week. “It was necessary to get the attention of the American people to say, ‘This is not true. And that’s how it affects you. “And I don’t need lessons from anyone, especially the President of the United States, on dignity.”

Republicans denounced Pelosi’s actions and introduced a resolution calling the State of the Union speaker ‘s behavior a “violation of decorum” which “degraded the debates of the joint session.”

CNN’s Paul LeBlanc, Phil Mattingly, Manu Raju, Jeremy Herb and Clare Foran contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos