“We can rebuild greener”

The Prime Minister told the virtual climate summit that the Earth can bounce back from the pandemic by “rebuilding greener”.

BORIS JOHNSON: I’m so thrilled with the game-changing announcement Joe Biden just made. And I am very proud that the UK is doing the same. We were the first country to pass net zero legislation. We still have, I think, the greatest offshore wind capacity of any country in the world, Saudi Arabia of wind power, as I never tire of saying.

We are halfway to net zero. We have lower carbon emissions than at any time since the 19th century. We are ending support for fossil fuels abroad and doubling our international climate finance. And we are actually accelerating, because we see the obligation, as colleagues just pointed out, for developed countries to do more.

We are legislating to provide 78% of the reductions needed to achieve this goal by 2035. And as the host of COP 26, we want to see similar ambitions around the world. And we’re working with everyone, from the smallest countries to the largest emitters, to secure commitments that will keep change below 1.5 degrees.

And I think we can do it. And to do that, we need scientists and all of our countries to work together to produce the technological solutions that humanity will need, whether that is carbon capture and storage, solving the problems of delivering good hydrogen. market or going to jet zero, getting to net zero flight, making sure we can really deploy EVs properly, making sure our homes stop emitting such stupendous amounts of CO2, switching to a mode of sustainable domestic life. We can do it together across the world. And that will mean the richer countries will come together and exceed the $ 100 billion pledge they already made in 2009. I stress how important this is.

Also, and I think what President Xi had to say about harmony with nature was absolutely vital. If we want to fight climate change sustainably, we must face the disaster of habitat loss and species loss on our planet. And we want to see more examples of governments and private industry working hand in hand, like with the newly launched LEAF Coalition to Reduce Deforestation and the multi-billion dollar Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. And to do these things, we have to be constantly original and optimistic about new technologies and new solutions, whether it’s super hardy crops, super drought tolerant crops, or more accurate weather forecasts, like the ones we see here. we hope to see. the new UK Met Office, a £ 1.2 billion supercomputer we’re investing in.

I’m not saying this is all going to be easy. And there will, of course, be a political challenge. And I think it’s very important to go back to President Biden’s original lyrics because it’s vital for all of us to show that it’s not just an expensive and politically correct green act of bunny hugs or the way you want to put it. I know you won’t be a bunny in your arms, but you know where I’m going, friends and colleagues.

It is a question of growth and jobs. And I think the chairman was absolutely right to point that out. And I want to leave you thinking that we can rebuild better from this pandemic by rebuilding greener. And don’t forget the UK – UK has managed to reduce its own CO2 emissions by around 42% from 1990 levels. And we’ve seen our economy grow by 73%.

You can do both at the same time. Take, have, eat is my message to you. So let’s work together on this. Go to [INAUDIBLE] in October, then in Glasgow in November, armed with ambitious goals and the plans necessary to achieve them. And let’s take advantage of this extraordinary moment and the incredible technology we are working on to make this decade the moment of decisive change in the fight against climate change. And let’s do it together. Thank you so much.