We expect too much from Mario Draghi

I POLITICAL LINE has a savior complex. In the 16th century, Machiavelli despaired that Italy would remain lifeless and wait for the man who must heal his wounds. In the modern age, redemption has taken special forms. He once wore the appearance of Silvio Berlusconi, a cruise ship singer turned media mogul who vowed to turn politics upside down and instead ended up in court on several occasions. A few years later Matteo Renzi came along, a young reformer who over-promised, under-delivered and then imploded. Now the salute has come in the form of Mario Draghi, a famous former president of the European Central Bank, who became prime minister in February. An Italian politician compared him to Christ.

Where once this savior complex was an Italian affliction, Mr. Draghi’s rise to power has made it a European complex. A move by Mr Draghis’ government to block vaccine exports by AstraZeneca was hailed as a tough move from a company that had defied the ME . When Ursula von der Leyen, the first woman president of the European Commission, was banished to a sofa during a meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Mr Draghi called the Turkish president a dictator. Buyers of Italian bonds, a very picky focus group, drove Italian debt yields down. Diplomats welcome the arrival in Rome of someone with whom they can do business. Vivid portraits of Mr. Draghi appear in the international press. A new savior had arrived, this time for all of Europe.

Mr. Draghi’s high expectations are understandable. They must however be tempered. At BCE , he earned the nickname of Super Mario. But run a central bank, even such a busy bank ECB, is different from running a country. the BCE has always had the necessary powers to fight the crisis; you just needed someone with the political sense to wield them. At ECB, you can pull a lever and the money comes out. In the Italian government, you can pull a lever and see that it is not linked to anything at all.

Italy has a stronger voice on the European scene thanks to Mr Draghi. But that shouldn’t require a miracle. Italy is a founding member of the club, its third most populous country and third economy. Before Mr. Draghi, he was not always treated as such. The power within the ME increasingly resides in the European Council, the regular summits of European leaders. In this format, Italy’s carousel of changing prime ministers becomes a weakness. Those who rode it were often underqualified. Giuseppe Conte, Mr Draghis’ predecessor, was an unknown lawyer before he rose to the top of European politics. Mr. Berlusconi was a tax-dodging clown with a penchant for sex parties. Compared to that, the state spirit is easy.

If Mr. Draghi enjoys greater visibility on the European scene than his predecessors, it is because his fellow leaders have shrunk. After 16 years as a center of ME politically, Angela Merkel becomes a peripheral figure as her retirement approaches in September. Where Emmanuel Macron once saw the continent as his stage, national concerns increasingly trump Europeans ahead of the French elections next year. The current heads of the main European institutions, meanwhile, were chosen for their convenience rather than their talent. It is not difficult to regulate a vacuum.

The market has also developed a savior complex about Mr. Draghi. Frankly, Mr. Draghis’ government can issue checks because he runs it. Earlier this month, his government announced plans to add 40 billion (2.4% of GDP ) into stimulus, and bond yields barely budged. On the other hand, when in 2018 an Italian government led by populists and the hard right proposed a budget with a total deficit of 2.4% GDP , the markets had a tantrum. But this privilege will not last. Mr. Draghi will not be here forever. His role will likely be temporary (an election is scheduled for the next two years). Reforming Italy is not a quick task. The litany of things to review ranges from courts to schools to rampant tax evasion. Global change is impossible under Mr. Draghi. All he can do is leave a plan behind for others. At this point, doubts about Italy will reappear in the system.

He who is highly esteemed is not easily conspired against

There is an optimistic and pessimistic view of the Draghi effect. In the optimistic narrative, a short period in power can lead to long-term changes. Mr Draghis’ government to explain how Italy intends to spend its share of around 200 billion ME s 750 billion ($ 895 billion) recovery fund. This will act as a luxury straitjacket for future governments, which will not be able to deviate from Mr Draghis’ plans without the commission stopping the money. Mr Draghi may leave behind a new budget plan for the ME as a whole, and maybe keep an eye on things as president of Italy. In Germany, a new government with the Greens would be a government dedicated to more flexible spending rules and deeper European integration, two long-standing goals of Mr. Draghi. Meanwhile, Mr Macron, who is usually a candidate for both, will still be French president, at least until the elections in a year from now. It’s a happy alignment.