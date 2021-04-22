Addressing the Climate Summit, President Jokowi urges the world to take concrete action





President Joko Widodo actively participates in the climate summit launched by US President Joe Biden on Thursday, April 22, 2021 (Source: AP Photo via Yonhap) JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the world to take concrete action on climate change. This was what President Jokowi said in a virtual speech at the US-led climate summit, as reported by The Associated Press on Thursday (04/22/2021) “Indonesia is committed to tackling climate change and calls on the world to take concrete action. Be an example. “ “As the largest country in the archipelago and home to tropical forests, tackling climate change is Indonesia’s national interest through politics, empowerment and law enforcement, rate Deforestation in Indonesia is at its lowest level in the past 20 years, ”said President Joko Widodo, who attended the summit online from Jakarta. Jokowi also explained how Indonesia’s moratorium on natural forests and peatland conversion led to an 82 percent reduction in forest fires. “The moratorium on the conversion of natural forests and peatlands covered 66 million hectares, more than the UK and Norway combined. Forest fires fell 82% as parts of America, Australia and Europe saw the biggest increase. Second, we must advance development. Green for a better world. “ Read also: The European Union concludes its first agreement on climate law before the virtual summit launched by the United States President Jokowi added in his speech that Indonesia has an ambitious plan to build a pilot project for Indonesia’s Green Industrial Park that would produce zero emissions and rehabilitate the largest area of ​​mangrove forest in the world by 2024 ( Source: Youtube screenshot of the Presidential Secretariat)

