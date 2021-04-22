Trump Jr mocks calls for police reform after Chauvin verdict with Die Hard meme, videos





Donald Trump Jr mocked calls for police reform after the jury found former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd.

Mr Trump shared memes and videos of Die Hard which he said was his favorite Christmas movie hinting at calls for police reform following the jury verdict.

On Tuesday, in a landmark judgment, the jury found Chauvin guilty of murdering Floyd during his arrest. The video that captured Floyd’s arrest and murder drew worldwide attention and the verdict was called a watershed moment.

On his Instagram, Mr. Trump posted a screenshot of a tweet from a satirical Babylon Bee site titled, Large Attendance at Memorial for Hans Gruber Who Was Thrown from a Building by a Police Officer and in the caption Qu ‘he wrote, I’m not gonna lie it’s kind of amazing, followed by three laughing emojis and added, Watch out for the protests at Nakatomi Plaza !!!

Gruber is a fictional character from the movie Die Hard, played by the late actor Alan Rickman, who is thrown from Nakatomi Plaza by police officer John McClane. Babylon Bee is known as the conservative version of another satirical site, The Onion.

He also posted a video mocking Democrats that begins with Are you sick and tired of your calm and peaceful life? and goes on to say, no, not anymore. Presentation of Democrats. The video shows US President Joe Biden and the animated voiceover saying: Politicians so incompetent, they will fill your cities with riots, looting and rampant homelessness.

The video shows footage of a protester holding a sign saying Defund the Police and the voice saying when Democrats are in charge, no one is safe.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden spoke in favor of the verdict and said: I can’t breathe. These are the last words of George Floyds. We cannot let them die with him. We must continue to hear them. We must not turn away. We cannot turn away. It can be a time of significant change.

Its vice president, Kamala Harris, also supported the jury’s verdict. She said: Racial injustice is not just a problem of black America or a problem of people of color, it is a problem for every American. This prevents us from keeping the promise of freedom and justice for all.

Meanwhile, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) had called for police reform.

They said: Justice prevailed in the case against George Floyds killer Derek Chauvin, but the job is not done! We must continue to fight to end qualified immunity, and we must achieve police reform NOW.

Earlier this month, Mr. Trump also made fun of Hunter Biden and his memoir, Beautiful Things, in which he admits to smoking Parmesan because it looked like crack. On his Instagramstories, Don Jr posted a photo of acrackpipe, parmesan and a lighter to troll Mr. Biden.

Don Jr posted: Parents won’t let your kids do … Um … Parmesan. Poking fun at Mr Bidens’ addiction issue, in another Instagram story using the same photo he said: Watch out for Big Parma. It was accompanied by three laughing emojis.

