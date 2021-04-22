How will the Republic of Facebook approach its Donald Trump problem?





Facebook’s decision is looming: will he ban Donald Trump indefinitely? YouTube has already done so, while Twitter has announced that it will only lift its ban when the risk of violence decreases.

Facebook’s Supervisory Board will make the appeal: a supreme court made up of 20 academic members, think tanks and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The board was set up in May 2020 to sift through appeals from users when their content was removed, and is supposed to function as an independent decision-making body. His answer to the former president’s question is important: it will have implications for future site moderation decisions, and will likely put pressure on other social networks as well.

It’s a matter of freedom of expression, and right now the question is phrased like this: Is Facebook a public place, which would make deporting people a serious violation of freedom of expression. expression? Or is it rather a newspaper forced not to serve its users with inflammatory language and lies?

The problem is, of course, that both ideas are wrong; Facebook is neither: it is a company uncontrolled by the government that has the lack of responsibility of a public square and the editorial power of a newspaper. If he decides one day to ban Trump and the next day to make Trump-themed content the first thing everyone sees when they open the site, it is possible. It might not be good PR, so it probably wouldn’t. But it could.

They are so big that it’s easy to mistake what the internet giants really are, and they have made themselves indispensable, so we tend to assume that they have a responsibility to us in return. But these are not, say, countries whose legislators are accountable to their citizens. Nor are they even public services, committed to acting in the best interests of their users. They are only accountable to their shareholders.

That’s not to say it’s a bad thing when tech giants take big decisions seriously. If big companies want to ask themselves if their choices benefit the public, so much the better. But the problem is, when we present the Trump decision as the great problem of free speech, it distracts us from an even bigger problem: this growing free speech itself depends on the whims of those with digital platforms.

Social media companies now censor and regulate more speech than any government. Several million times a day, these companies determine how content is classified and sorted, and who sees what, when. They choose which accounts to suspend or block, what content to remove, to check the facts or to post a warning. They govern largely in secrecy. Despite endless pages of terms and conditions, many of the rules that exist in practice are not publicly available to those who are subject to them.

In a way, the decision Facebook made on Trump doesn’t really matter. If he wanted to, he could change his mind or make conflicting decisions in the future. Other internet giants could follow suit or choose not to. There is no guarantee.

Even Facebook has noted the problem: Every day Facebook decides whether the content is harmful, its vice president of global affairs, one Nick Clegg, wrote in a statement on Trump and the Oversight Council. It would be preferable if these decisions were taken within frameworks agreed upon by democratically accountable lawmakers.

Interestingly, in the absence of lawmakers capable of controlling it, Facebook’s solution is to emulate them, building its own laws and system of government from scratch. Perhaps it was inevitable that, in managing their users, social media companies mimicked the journey of all civilizations on Earth starting with pure tribalism and ending with something more like a state- nation. (Facebook even intends to launch its own cryptocurrency. It was reported this week that it could be tested later this year.)

But of course, Facebook lawmakers will never be truly accountable to site users, which would mean empowering us to vote for them. Even its Supervisory Board, which is supposed to force it to adopt binding rules in matters of policy, has serious weaknesses: it can only review and reverse decisions to moderate content; it cannot alter the algorithms that produced them. He has time to look at a few cases a year. Members make decisions according to directions Facebook gives them, and then there’s the fact that Facebook has handpicked those members and pays their salaries through a trust.

If there is a solution, it will involve remembering that Facebook is not a publisher, or a public service, or even a democratic nation, no matter how much it mimics those things. It is a company that cannot be trusted to regulate itself. And it’s just too big.

