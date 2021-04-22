Do all you can to locate KRI Nanggala-402, says Widodo to TNI, Basarnas





The main priority of this mission is to save the 53 submariners Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo has called on the Indonesian Army (TNI) and the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) to do everything possible to locate and rescue the submarine KRI Nanggala-402, who disappeared near Bali on Wednesday. “I ordered the TNI commander, the Chief of Naval Staff and Basarnas to work closely with other related agencies to do everything possible in their search and rescue (SAR) mission.” , he said Thursday on the Youtube channel of the Presidential Secretariat. Contact with the German-made submarine, which carried 53 submariners on board, was lost as it prepared for a torpedo exercise in waters north of Bali, according to military commander Marshal in Air Chief Hadi Tjahjanto. “The last contact (with the submarine) was at 4.30 am local time (April 21, 2021). There was no further contact when the torpedo exercise was to be carried out,” a- he informed earlier. President Widodo said Tjahjanto and the Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff are leading the SAR mission on the ground. “The main priority of this mission is to save the 53 submariners,” he said while urging the families of the sailors to remain patient and await the outcome of the SAR efforts. Widodo also called on the entire nation to pray for the safety of submariners and for the success of research efforts. After the submarine disappeared, the Indonesian Navy sent a distress call to the International Liaison Office for Submarine Evacuation and Rescue (ISMERLO). The navies of several countries, including Australia, India and Singapore, have responded and offered to help find the missing submarine, the Indonesian Defense Ministry has informed. Singapore sent its MV Swift Rescue, while Malaysia sent its Save Mega Bhati join the search for KRI Nanggala-402 in the waters of the island of Bali, he added. The missing 209/1300 type submarine was built at Howaldtswerke-Deutsche Werft in 1977 and was officially inducted into the Navy in 1981. Its propulsion system uses a Siemens low-speed diesel electric motor, connected directly to the propeller shaft, which generates approximately five thousand horsepower (shp). Electrical energy is stored in batteries, which make up 25% of the ship’s weight, according to the navy. Four MTU supercharged diesel engines are responsible for generating electricity in the vessel. (INE) Related News: The five warships of TNI, search for helicopters for the submarine KRI Nanggala-402 Related News: Singapore, Malaysia Offer to Help TNI Find Missing Submarine MODIFIED BY INE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos