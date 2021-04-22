Call on Indian PM to release Jaggi now, Justice Campaign tells Boris Johnson





BORIS Johnson must call on India’s prime minister to release a Scottish man who was allegedly tortured to sign a false confession, a large charity says.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the international justice organization Reprieve says it fears that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) will bankrupt Jagtar Singh Johal of Dumbarton and that the meeting with Narendra Modi is a “crucial opportunity” to demand his release.

The Sikh blogger has been in prison shortly after his marriage in Punjab in 2017 and faces a death sentence for alleged involvement in a murderous plot against right-wing Hindu leaders. Known as “Jaggi”, the 33-year-old has been released on bail in two of the cases brought against him, including involvement in a murder committed while incarcerated. However, he remains in the vast Tihar prison above several others. He was put into a van by plainclothes police while shopping with his wife and accuses Punjab police of exposing him to torture. He says video “confessions” of crimes were made to prevent further electrocution. His wife is currently in Scotland and lives with her in-laws pending the outcome of an immigration battle. The family told the National and the Sunday National that the saga is wreaking havoc on all members. Johnson’s virtual reunion comes amid growing fears of Covid in India, which saw him cancel a flight to the country. Reprieve Joint Managing Director Maya Foa told the Prime Minister: “Take advantage of this meeting to make sure he’s brought home.” The organization says it is “seriously concerned” that the FCDO “has failed to take appropriate action in response to this very compelling evidence of Jagtar’s arbitrary detention and is failing to implement UK policy to press for the release of its nationals arbitrarily detained abroad ”. Foa wrote: “Jagtar’s imprisonment clearly amounts to arbitrary detention under international law. “He has now been detained for over three years without trial. His initial arrest was unlawful, amounting to a state-sanctioned kidnapping. “We further understand that he may have been targeted for his work highlighting human rights violations against Sikh communities, a legitimate use of his right to freedom of expression. READ MORE: Jagtar Singh Johal family ‘fear for their life’ as new claims from India emerge “He was also tortured, a serious violation of his right to a fair trial.” About 140 MPs and peers recently wrote to the foreign minister asking for Jagtar’s release. FCDO says it has “constantly raised concerns about its case with the Indian government” and that there has been “significant ministerial engagement”, as well as support for the family. In a previous letter, FCDO Minister Lord Ahmad said that “we voice our concerns about the death penalty at any stage and at any level that we consider most effective”. Foa told the prime minister that the death penalty “was not a theoretical risk” after the execution of four men in India last year. She said: ‘The UK government must act to bring this young Briton home. “At your next meeting, you have a crucial opportunity to secure the release of a young man who is illegally and arbitrarily detained and who is now at risk of being sentenced to death. READ MORE: Heartbreaking letter from inmate Jagtar Singh Johal’s brother “We respectfully request that you call on Prime Minister Modi to release Jagtar immediately.” Jagtar’s brother Gurpreet Singh Johal told the National: “We are relieved that the meeting is still taking place. “It has been three years since the last Prime Minister raised the Jagtar case. If the former Prime Minister could do it, there is no reason why the current Prime Minister cannot.”







