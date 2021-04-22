Abandoning Donald Trump’s policies, Joe Biden again leads the world in the fight against climate change





WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged to reduce US greenhouse gas emissions by 52% by the end of this decade. With it, Biden overturns the non-intervention policy of his isolationist and science-skeptical predecessor Donald Trump, reestablishing a holistic approach in an interdependent world plagued by a pandemic. Forty world leaders – including leaders from China, India, Russia, Japan and the UK – presented their views and ideas at a virtual summit where Biden, introduced by his vice president Kamala Harris, called for the need to fight global warming “a moral imperative, an economic imperative.” “The signs are undeniable. The science is undeniable. The cost of inaction is increasing,” he said in his opening remarks, promising that the United States will do its part to reduce its 2005 emissions by 50 to 52% by 2030. He further asserted that his approach will create jobs and boost economies. The White House has said that the US president’s target roughly doubles a target set by President Barack Obama in 2015 as part of the Paris climate agreement, and he plans to formalize the new target in a submission to the United Nations. Biden’s commitment will require a fundamental change in the “American way of life” cherished by the nation’s nativist base, based on a ruthless and indifferent use of fossil fuels and hydrocarbons. A $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan that includes a clean energy standard to achieve net zero emissions in the electricity sector by 2035 and funds to electrify the vehicle fleet are among the proposed measures by the Biden administration. The plan has sparked resentment among the circle of climate change skeptics, mostly Trumpians, who believe Washington shouldn’t worry about the rest of the world and just do what’s best for the U.S. economy that thrives on the consumption. Illustrating the common global concern on the issue despite serious differences on other topics, the leaders of Russia, China, India, Japan, Canada, UK and others – many of them have serious bilateral conflicts going on – joined the virtual summit to largely align themselves with the overall goal of reducing emissions. Biden, who spoke about the East Room of the White House decorated with plants and greenery on Earth Day, was later joined by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Climate Tsar John Kerry as Washington was returning to a leadership role in fighting a global crisis. who momentarily took a step back due to the coronavirus pandemic. “No nation can solve this crisis on its own, because I know you understand us all perfectly, all of us and especially those of us who represent the largest economies in the world. We need to step up our efforts, ”he said in words that might apply well to the pandemic. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi made no new commitments, but announced a partnership between India and the United States on climate and clean energy to mobilize investments, demonstrate clean technologies and enable green collaborations. He also argued that India’s per capita emissions are much lower than those of other major emitters – a blatant rebuttal to world powers often putting China, which has five times as many emissions as India, in the same basket.





