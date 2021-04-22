PM Modi Launches India-U.S. Climate and Clean Energy 2030 Agenda at Biden Leaders’ Summit





Attending the Climate Leaders’ Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented India’s efforts for clean energy, energy efficiency and biodiversity. Highlighting the “grave threat” of climate change, Prime Minister Modi called for concrete action “at high speed, at scale and with global reach”. The Prime Minister also announced the launch of a partnership between India and the United States for climate and clean energy by 2030 while making his remarks on “ Our collective sprint until 2030 ”. “As a climate-friendly developing country, India invites its partners to create models of sustainable development in India. It can also help other developing countries in the areas of finance and technology. That’s why President Biden and I are launching the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Agenda Partnership 2030. Together, we will help mobilize investment, demonstrate green technologies and enable green collaboration, ” Prime Minister Modi said in his address to world leaders. For humanity to fight climate change, concrete action is needed. We need such action at high speed, on a large scale and on a global scale. We in India are doing our part: PM arenarendramodi PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 22, 2021 US President invites 40 world leaders The leaders invited to the summit represent member countries of the US-led Energy and Climate Forum of Large Economies and those vulnerable to climate change. Among the world dignitaries present at the virtual summit, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was also present and made his remarks after Prime Minister Modi’s conclusion. US President Joe Biden had invited 40 world leaders to the two-day virtual summit to galvanize the efforts of major economies to tackle the climate crisis. “Today, India’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average. This is because of our way of life which is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices. So today I want to stress the importance of lifestyle change in climate action. Sustainable lifestyles and an important peeler of our economic strategy for the post COVID era, ”added PM Modi in his speech. “I remember the words of the great Indian monk Swami Vivekananda, he called us to ‘Get up, wake up and do not stop until the goal is achieved’. Let’s do this decade of action against climate change, ”Prime Minister Modi concluded. The 40 world leaders who received the invitation include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, German Chancellor Angela Merkel , Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, among others. According to the US State Department, the summit’s themes include mobilizing public and private sector funding to drive the net zero transition and help vulnerable countries cope with climate impacts.







