Lincoln Project targets Trump with Mar-a-Lago ad





The Lincoln Project, a group of Republicans who have become critical of Donald Trump, has targeted the former president in a television commercial that will air in Palm Beach, where Mr. Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago resort is based.

In the announcement, launched Thursday, the group lashes out at Mr Trump by calling on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, the real leader of the Republican Party, saying the Kentucky lawmaker will build another GOP without the former president.

Josh Holmes, Mr McConnell’s former chief of staff who now hosts a Tory podcast, was also mentioned, and the group said he “acts like you [Trump] are nobody and laugh at how Mitch ignores you. “

The ad goes on to tell Mr. Trump that “now everyone says you’re old, helpless, [and] an embarrassment. ”

Calling him helpless, the group was probably claiming that Mr. Trump lacked political power now that he was no longer in power, not that his male fertility was at risk.

The Lincoln Project, which formed in 2020 before the presidential election to rally against Mr. Trump, told the Palm Beach Post that the group decided to air the ad in Palm Beach because they knew Mr. Trump would likely see the ads. The former president was infamous for dutifully watching Fox & Friends and other Fox News shows, where the new commercial will air.

“And they will come to Mar-a-Lago, trapping you with cheap gifts, like a silver bowl from a dollar store,” the commercial narrator said, referring to a silver bowl that the Senator Rick Scott of Florida offered to the president during a recent visit in March. a-Lago.

“But in Washington, Mitch is leading the party. You created the MAGA movement, Donald, and they’re kidnapping you while using your name to make money.”

This was the second direct attack launched by the Lincoln Project in Palm Beach, Florida. Days before the 2020 presidential election, the group purchased several billboards with images of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner on them. The ads implied that the couple were delighted with the number of Americans who had died from Covid-19.

Mr. Trump lost some of his access to the MAGA movement after being banned from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook in the wake of the deadly insurgency that took place on the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Twitter has indicated that the president would likely never be allowed to return to the site.

The former president, who has resided in Mar-a-Lago since leaving the White House, has instead relied on interviews on cable networks like Fox News and Newsmax to reach his supporters.

So far, he has indicated that he will likely run for president again in 2024.

