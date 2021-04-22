Quetta suicide explosion carried out to disrupt peace and progress in Pakistan: Home Secretary





Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Thursday that the bomb explosion at the Serena Hotel in Quetta a day earlier, which claimed the lives of five people and injured at least a dozen, was a suicide bombing whose real objective was to “disturb the peace in Pakistan”.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, he said he was releasing the statement in light of questions raised by international media.

“The [attacker] was a suicide bomber and used C4 explosives weighing between 60 and 70 kilograms. The suicide bomber remained in the car which was sent for forensic examination [analysis]. “

Speaking of the injured, he said six of them remained in hospital, while one or two were in critical condition.

Rashid said the attack was carried out by “forces that oppose the development of the country and want to destroy the stability gained by the PTI government,” as well as disrupt the peaceful environment in Quetta.

“We had handed over command of 13 security checkpoints to the police, and the Frontier Corps was also prepared to leave several more before this bloody incident,” he added.

Without giving further details, Rashid said a final decision would be made after the inquiries, adding that he had ordered the chief secretary of the province to immediately look into the incident.

He said Gwadar and Balochistan were important to Pakistan’s progress, calling Gwadar the “future” of the country.

On Wednesday evening, a powerful bomb exploded in the parking lot of the Serena Hotel in Quetta, killing at least five people and injuring 12 others.

DIG Azhar Ikram said at the time that the explosive device was apparently installed in a vehicle, citing initial investigations. He added that a police officer was among those who died.

Responding to a question today, Rashid said the Chinese ambassador is currently in Balochistan and is safe. “There will be no chaos, we are safe,” he said.

China is Pakistan’s long-time friend, he said, adding that the friendship between the two countries is “higher than the Himalayan mountains.”

He said enemy forces “are thinking of terrorism” in major cities of the country because of the way “Pakistan is moving forward. [and] how its economy took off under [Prime Minister] Advice from Imran Khan “.

He said that was why the Home Office ordered 22 security-related departments, including the FC, Rangers and Coast Guards, to be on high alert.

“We are a great nation and the great army and the great agencies are the country’s strengths. The way the Pakistani military defeated terrorism by killing some 60,000 people, [in the same way,] The Pakistani army, the big agencies and the 220 million people will defeat the reorganizing TTP (Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan), and plots hatched in the neighboring country, ”he said.

Rashid said that between 250,000 and 300,000 social media accounts were created by people in India in the past eight to 10 days. “I cannot speak of the accounts opened in America and Korea. I said previously that there were attempts at internal destabilization of Pakistan by forces outside the country,” he added.

“They can’t stand [to see] Pakistan is growing and prospering. “

Ministers and government departments were looking for a solution so that a social media law could be enacted and Pakistan “would not be forced to face threats,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the incident, calling it a “cowardly terrorist attack”.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives in the condemnable and cowardly terrorist attack on Quetta. Our nation has made great sacrifices to defeat terrorism and we will not allow this scourge to resurface. We remain attentive to all internal and external actions. threats, ”he said.

‘All Chinese nationals are safe’

On Thursday, the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the terrorist attack, saying it “would not undermine our resolve to resolutely fight the scourge of terrorism.”

In a series of tweets, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri reportedly said all Chinese nationals were safe.

“All necessary measures are in place to ensure the safety and security of diplomats and Chinese nationals,” he added.

Chaudhri said the investigations were being conducted from all angles. “Pakistan will prosecute the perpetrators of this heinous act and bring them to justice.”

The Chinese embassy in Pakistan also said it had not received any reports of Chinese casualties in the attack.

In a statement, he said China “strongly condemns” the terrorist attack and offered condolences for the lives lost.

The Chinese ambassador was visiting Quetta with a delegation yesterday, however, the delegation was not present in the hotel at the time of the attack, he added.

Additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui.

