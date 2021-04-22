Twitter reacts to Donald Trump’s claim that Melania never had cosmetic surgery: ‘Lying, that’s pretty obvious’





Mika Brzezinski revisited the time former President Donald Trump told him Melania had never had plastic surgery Trump made an infamous tweet in 2017 saying that Brzezinski was “bleeding a lot from a facelift” Twitter did not believe Trump’s claim that Melania had never had cosmetic surgery.

Twitter users have mixed opinions on former President Donald Trump’s claim that his wife Melania Trump has never had cosmetic surgery.

In a tweet in June 2017, the ex-POTUS notoriously claimed that MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski was “bleeding a lot from a facelift” during a New Years Eve visit to Mar-a-Lago. The infamous tweet came after Brzezinski and her husband, MSNBC co-host Joe Scarborough, visited the Trumps at their Florida resort days after undergoing surgery to reduce the wrinkles under his neck.

Brzezinski was candid about Tump’s tweet in a new interview for the “New Anormal” podcast. According to her, the tweet came after a conversation she had with the couple in their bedroom eight weeks after Trump won the presidency.

“I’m talking to Melania about it, woman to woman, and then Donald came over and said, ‘you know, Melania didn’t do any work. She is perfect.’ I’m like ‘this is awesome’, ”Brzezinski said.

Twitter users have reacted to Trump’s statement following his reappearance and they have mixed views on the matter. Some did not believe the ex-POTUS and accused him of lying.

“He literally lies about everything,” one commented.

“Only cosmetic surgery and Botox could create this appalling look … So many Botox have lost the ability to use all the muscles of the face, so the constant appearance of an expressionless angry mask!” wrote a second surfer.

“She’s pretty both ways, but man be real. Yeah, it’s a personal thing, but when you live in the public eye and your image is accessible everywhere, admit it or don’t say a comment.” , added a third user.

“He’s never told the truth before why start now. Of course she had surgery to look at her new nose … come on,” wrote a fourth netizen.

“Lie !!! it’s pretty obvious she got a makeover,” said another user.

Meanwhile, a number of internet users have stood up for Trump. One of them said that maybe he meant that Melania was perfect for him because she was his wife, whether or not she had an operation. Many have also praised Melania because for them whether or not she has surgery, they still find her beautiful today.

“Every man thinks his wife is perfect,” one commented.

“It doesn’t hurt that Melania is one of the most beautiful women in the world, and her voice is smart and feminine,” wrote another.

“Melania is the most beautiful FLOTUS with class and grace since Jackie O!” another user has been added.

“The smartest, most educated, fluent in 4 other languages ​​and the most beautiful First Lady of America. Melania is wonderful,” tweeted a fourth user.

“Regardless of all the slights the beauty has received from the media, the images are eternal and generations in 100 years will still recognize Melania as the most elegant and beautiful of trees. [sic] lady ever, ”wrote a fifth user.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 23: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the South Lawn of the White House on December 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Trumps are heading to Mar-a-Lago for the holidays with a possible government shutdown on Monday, December 28. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images) Photo: Photo by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos