I understand the feelings of the father, mother and family of the KRI Nanggala-402 crew





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo admitted that he truly understands the feelings of the families of the crew members KRI Nanggala-402. Therefore, he promised, search and rescue efforts should be made whenever possible. “For the family of the crew, I fully understand the feelings of all of you at this time,” Jokowi said via the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube show on Thursday (4/22/2021). “But once again, the government has done and will continue to do its best in the search and rescue of all the crew aboard the submarine,” he said. Also Read: Jokowi: Safety of 53 KRI Nanggala’s Crew is a Top Priority Jokowi said that currently the TNI commander and the Indonesian Navy Chief of Staff (KSAL) are directly leading the field research. He admitted that he had ordered the commander of TNI, KSAL, Basarnas, and other relevant agencies to mobilize all their forces for search and rescue. “The main priority is the safety of 53 crew members,” Jokowi said. The head of state also called on the people of Indonesia to pray together for the efforts to find KRI Nanggala-402 is working correctly. He also asked the community to pray that the entire crew could be saved. “Provided with the ease of finding the KRI Nanggala-402 and all its crew in good condition,” Jokowi said. Also read: Jokowi invites people to pray for the search for KRI Nanggala-402 Previously, it was reported, the submarine KRI Nanggala-402 was reported missing in the waters of northern Bali, around 3:00 a.m. WITA, Wednesday (4/21/2021). The German-made ship in 1979 is believed to have gone missing about 60 miles or 95 kilometers from the Bali Sea. TNI commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said the ship disappeared shortly after being cleared to dive. “Only the diving license, after receiving the authorization, contact was immediately lost,” Hadi said quoted from Kompas.id, Wednesday (21/4/2021)

