Boris Johnson’s ‘legislative bomb’ to stop European Super League included free TV games





Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ministers have devised a legislative bombshell to prevent European Super Leagues from reaping potential profits from broadcast rights in Britain. This included forcing the matches of the now-failed projects to air on free-to-air TV. The proposal was prepared by Prime Minister and Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden after rebel Big Six clubs announced they were joining the Separatist League. Sunday's announcement immediately sparked sharp criticism and protests, forcing Man City and United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal to make an embarrassing U-turn within 48 hours. But the Daily mail claims Johnson and his MPS colleagues had an explosive policy package under consideration that included the use of competition law and tax rules to block the takeover by the six clubs, if they had moved forward with plans. It is reported that politicians and officials have been at work since FA chief executive Mark Bullingham informed them of the impending announcement on Sunday. All other party leaders were equally outraged by these plans, which would have paved the way for Parliament to make changes to the law. Johnson and Dowden met with football chiefs and fan groups on Tuesday, with the PM promising them they would consider 'a legislative bombshell' to prevent English clubs from joining the split. Today, despite the dramatic descent of the parties, ministers remain ready to continue a long-awaited review of how the national game is organized. Johnson revealed in Prime Minister's Questions yesterday that former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch was tasked with conducting a fundamental inquiry into football governance and what we can do to promote the role of fans in that governance. Meanwhile, Dowden has revealed the government's interest in supporters with the majority of voting rights at club and German football. Under DFL rules, teams are not allowed to compete if private investors have more than 49% stake in a club. Dowden said: Naturally, we have to learn the lessons of the football funding crisis during the Covid crisis. We need to put this on a more sustainable basis. For example, in the German leagues they have a different governance structure, so it's only fair that we look at these things. Boris Johnson says investigation into football governance will continue despite Super League collapse







