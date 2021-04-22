Politics
Why the Narendra Modis party is doing everything to win in West Bengal
FRESH OF Rural helipad, Amit Shah climbed to the top of a motorized tank under the blazing sun. As Home Secretary and right-hand man to Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, Mr. Shah is regarded with respect and fear by allies and opponents of the nation’s capital. But in the sleepy Bengali town of Singur, ordinary voters are unsure what to think of him. From his convoy he threw rose petals. Drummers in uniform were dancing. A phalanx of young men uttered the war cry of Hindu character. The townspeople were mostly baffled. Ninety minutes later, Mr. Shah was back at the helipad on his way to another constituency. Three days later, on April 10, Singur voted in an election that will choose a government for West Bengal. On May 2, the ballots will be counted and the fate of the state revealed.
By the day of the tour, India’s official tally of new daily covid-19 infections had already passed its first peak last year. Since then, three of the candidates for the 294 state seats have died of covid-19. However, halfway through the eight-phase election, nothing could slow Mr. Modi and Mr. Shahs Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is determined to crush the current state government led by Trinamool Congress (TMC).The BJP has already swept aside the once indomitable Communists of West Bengal to become the main opposition of the states. It also effectively controls both houses of the national parliament, most of India’s independent institutions and, with allies, 17 of its 28 states. Why then would the all-out public health war be doomed to win another one?
the TMCThe leader, Mamata Banerjee, is part of the explanation. In recent years, she has become the fiercest critic of the BJP who wields real power. Derek OBrien, a TMC leader, believes that if Mr. Modi wins in West Bengal, it would demoralize the rest of the opposition for decades to come. Ms Banerjees’ style is to fight with sharp words and directing, playing the underdog as she rolls with her leg in a cast, an injury sustained during the campaign. She faces voters’ dissatisfaction with the petty corruption institutionalized by her party cadres. However, she does not hesitate to use all the advantages of her office. In this regard, she resembles Mr. Modi, who capitalizes on his firm control of the national government. National law enforcement agencies, for example, tend to hunt down Ms. Banerjees’ allies until they join the BJP. The electoral commission is also seen as having sided with Mr. Modis in the contest, for example by showing leniency towards candidates who make anti-Muslim remarks.
Silencing Ms. Banerjee is not the BJPs only goal. The conception of nationalism, initially Hindu and Muslim, took root in western India and in the populous north. But he struggled to find a foothold in the east (where West Bengal is, which is confusing) and south. Identity politics has not made much progress in Bengal. But while Bengali Hindus can be persuaded to think of themselves as Hindus first, the BJP should be able to lock itself in a lasting majority. About 30% of the states population is estimated to be Muslim, making Mr. Modis’ sectarian politics a winning strategy.
the BJP argues that this would lead to twin-engine growth, coordinating central and state programs and eliminating the transplant. Many ordinary Bengalis are interested in seeing if their lot would really improve if, for once, they had a chief minister who got along with the prime minister. Finally, the BJP must keep an eye on his position in Rajya Sabha, the upper house of the national parliament, whose members are appointed by state legislatures. If, as seems inevitable, the BJP is losing seats in the northern states due to agitation from farmers simmering around Delhi, he will have to make up for those losses with gains from a large state elsewhere. West Bengal, with 100 million inhabitants, does the trick.
If the BJP wins, his march across the country is almost over. Asked what peaks to climb after Bengal, Mr. Shah replied that there are still many states. He named the next five on his list. the BJP is nothing if not tenacious.
This article appeared in the Asia section of the print edition under the headline “The road show must continue”
