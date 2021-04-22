At world climate summit, Prime Minister Modi unveils new US partnership to foster investment and linkages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a new partnership with the United States for investments and collaborations to tackle climate change and said at a global summit convened by President Joe Biden that a back-to-back approach sources should guide economic recovery in the post-Covid-19 era.

The two-day Virtual Leaders’ Climate Summit, Biden’s first major global initiative since taking office in January, brings together around 40 world leaders to find solutions to climate change and resilient economic development. India is seen as the key to future climate action strategies, given its increasing consumption of fossil fuels and economic growth in recent years.

Modi did not promise any new targets, although he did announce the new initiative with the United States. He and Biden are launching the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Partnership 2030 to help mobilize investment, demonstrate clean technology and enable green collaborations, he said.

Further details on this partnership were not immediately available in the two countries.

Modi also highlighted the importance of lifestyle change in climate action. Sustainable lifestyles and a guiding back-to-basics philosophy must be an important pillar of our economic strategy for the post-Covid era, he said.

Although people around the world are currently battling a global pandemic, this leaders’ climate summit is a timely reminder that the grave threat of climate change has not gone away, Modi said.

In fact, climate change is a reality experienced by millions of people around the world. Their lives and livelihoods are already facing its dire consequences, he added.

Modi sought concrete action to tackle climate change, adding that such action is needed at high speed, at scale and with global reach. He pointed out that India was doing its part through measures such as the country’s renewable energy target of 450 GW by 2030.

Despite our development challenges, we have taken many bold steps in terms of clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and biodiversity. This is why we are among the few countries whose CDNs [nationally determined contributions] are compatible at 2 degrees Celsius, he said.

India has also encouraged global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the country’s per capita carbon footprint is 60% lower than the global average as people’s lifestyles are low. rooted in sustainable traditional practices, he said.

As a developing country, India calls on its partners to create models of sustainable development that can also help other developing countries that need affordable access to green finance and clean technologies, a. -he adds.

Quoting Swami Vivekanandas’ call to stand up, wake up and not stop until the goal is met, Modi said: Let’s make this decade a decade of action on climate change.

Biden described climate change as the existential crisis of our time and announced a new goal of reducing US greenhouse gas emissions by up to 52% by 2030 when the summit was launched. climate crisis, he said.

The new U.S. target is relative to 2005 levels, and measures the Biden administration intends to put in place include increasing vehicle fuel efficiency, supporting carbon capture in industrial facilities, and transitioning to energy efficiency. electricity without carbon pollution.

China is also seen as crucial to all global climate action efforts due to its energy consumption and economic growth, and President Xi Jinping said at the summit that his country will control coal consumption in the years to come. future and would reduce the use of fossil fuels in 2026-30.

As part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement, world leaders agreed to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius. Average global temperatures have risen by more than 1.1 degrees Celsius since 1980, this which has been cited by experts as the cause of severe heat waves and droughts. and storms.