Russian tourists and Covid vaccines force Turkey to abandon Ukraine?

With tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalating, Turkey stands by Kiev’s side, at least for now. But Turkey could end up paying a heavy price as Moscow ramps up the pressure on Ankara. Russian tourists and the Sputnik V vaccine may well be the motto.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken out in support of Kiev as Ukrainian and Russian forces clash in Ukraine’s Donbass region.

“As Turkey, we have clearly defended the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” Erdogan said. “We believe that the current crisis should be resolved by peaceful means, based on international law and respect for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

Erdogan spoke at a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who visited Istanbul in April. The two countries have a defense cooperation agreement built around their respective defense industries.

Air defense analyst Arda Mevlutoglu suggests that Kiev is looking to expand its fleet of Turkish-made military drones.

“Drones have become the most important and symbolic elements of Turkish-Ukrainian defense cooperation. Ukraine is one of the first countries to buy Turkish drones,” Mevlutoglu said.

“It should be noted that the latest performance of Turkish drones in various conflict zones such as Syria, Libya and Nagorno-Karabakh also appears to have boosted Ukraine’s motivation to use and deploy these drones in critical areas such as than Donbass “, he added.

Turkish drone makers are announcing their success by giving Azerbaijan a decisive advantage against Russian-backed Armenian forces in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh enclave.

But the use of Turkish drones in Ukraine could increase tensions between Turkey and Russia. “I think if the Ukrainians are using Turkish drones against Russian tanks or cars, trucks, whatever, then we have a problem,” warned Huseyin Bagci, director of the Ankara-based Institute for Foreign Policy.

“Of course it looks like Turkey will sell 25 more drones,” Bagci added. “The contract is there. But it’s not that far away that drones are in use at the moment. But if they are used, yes, then I consider it a big problem for Turkish-Russian relations.”

Lavrov issues stern warning

But Moscow pushed back, warning Ankara not to sell more weapons to Ukraine.

“We urge all responsible countries with which we communicate and Turkey is one of them to urge them to analyze the situation and the constant belligerent statements of the Kiev regime. We also warn them against the fact of encourage these militarist aspirations, ”Sergei Lavrov said during a visit to Egypt earlier this month.

Following Lavrov’s warning, Russia has temporarily suspended most flights and tourist travel to Turkey, citing concerns over Covid infections, a move some analysts see as increased pressure from Moscow on Ankara.

Russian tourists typically visit Turkish resorts by the millions, generating billions of euros in income and hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Moscow has in the past used tourism as a tool against Ankara. Following Turkish planes downing a Russian warplane operating from a Syrian air base, Russian President Vladimir Putin banned tourists from traveling to Turkey, devastating the Turkish tourism industry.

The Covid pandemic could also be an opportunity for Moscow. Turkey is desperate for vaccines after China fails to deliver the promised 100 million vaccines.

Erdogan earlier this month spoke with Putin about plans to supply and possibly co-produce the Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

Don’t talk about the war. . .

At the same time, two countries continue to work together to resolve the Syrian civil war.

The expert on Turkish-Russian relations, Zaur Gasimov of the University of Bonn, says that given the common interests of Ankara and Moscow, they have too much to lose, despite the tensions over Ukraine.

“Cooperation with Ankara is so important for Russia with regard to Syria and also with regard to the situation around Karabakh that I don’t think Russia would be interested in further deterioration of relations with Ankara. We see that relations with Moscow and Turkey mean that they can digest conflicts. Thus, the cooperation is so multi-layered that it can overcome the smaller conflict situation like this, now around Ukrainian-Turkish military cooperation, ”he said. said Gasimov.

For now, analysts see Russia continuing to pressure Turkey over Ukraine using vaccine cooperation as a reward and restrictions on tourist travel as punishment.

Between politics and pandemics, Turkish resorts normally filled with Russian sun seekers will likely remain deserted for some time.