Boris Johnson ‘supports British Super League to end Scottish independence’

Whether it is claiming our oil for England or undermining decentralization, there is nothing too dirty for Downing Street. True, they gave the independence movement a gift in the form of Boris Johnson’s nomination to number 10, but don’t let his astonishing unpopularity north of the border distract from the fact that he has the intend to keep us in our box. He and his ministers have several master plans underway to keep us from parting ways – including plastering their own walls, as well as Scottish play parks, with Union flags. But a new system to prevent a Yes vote has apparently been discovered. It comes in an unexpected form, amid reports that the UK government is considering supporting a ‘British Super League’. The plans would involve Rangers and Celtic being absorbed into the English Premier League. READ MORE: Celtic, Rangers ‘wanted’ in new British Super League after European breakaway collapse According to The Sun, the proposals could be backed by Downing Street – in a bid to quell support for independence. Yes, you read that right. It comes after Boris Johnson vehemently opposed plans for a breakaway European Super League – which has turned out to be about as popular as the Prime Minister in Scotland. The successful campaign to prevent England’s richest football clubs from taking permanent seats in an exclusive cabal of European superclubs has prompted a rethinking of the dynamics of the UK football pyramid, it has been reported . The Premier League and world governing body FIFA are said to support plans to bring Celtic and Rangers into the English top flight. But more particularly, the Sun says the Prime Minister is keen on these plans, as it could undermine hopes for an independent Scotland. The newspaper reports: “And while Prime Minister Boris Johnson has launched into the Super League debate by insisting that he will throw all possible obstacles in the way of change, the prospect of including Rangers and Celtic in a cross-border British league would be a potential factor in tackling the proposed second Scottish independence referendum. “Supporters of Ibrox and Parkhead, excited by the prospect of locking the horns with the big English guns, might be tempted to step up resistance against SNP-led break-up plans. The UK government has been quiet when asked for comment. Considering some of their previous brain waves, would anyone be really surprised by this shot?







