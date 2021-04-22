‘Timely reminder of serious threat’: Prime Minister Modi told Leaders Climate Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the leaders’ climate summit was a timely reminder that the grave threat posed by climate change has not subsided even as humanity battles the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19 ). Speaking at the two-day virtual summit, the Prime Minister stressed that climate change is a reality experienced by millions of people around the world and that their lives and livelihoods are already facing dire consequences.

“To tackle climate change, concrete action is needed. We need such action at high speed, at scale and on a global scale. In India, we are doing our part. Our ambitious goal on climate change. ‘450 gigawatt renewable energy by 2030 shows our commitment,’ said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister announced that he and US President Joe Biden are launching the India-US Climate and Clean Energy Partnership 2030 to create models for sustainable development. He said the two countries will help mobilize investments, demonstrate clean technologies and enable green collaborations.

Highlighting India’s lower per capita carbon footprint compared to the global average, Modi argued that the Indian way of life rooted in sustainable traditional practices has contributed to the cause. He stressed the importance of lifestyle change in climate action.

“Despite our development challenges, we have taken many bold steps in terms of clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and biodiversity. This is why we are among the few countries whose indices are 2 degrees compatible. Celsius, ”he added.

The summit is hosted by the US president who earlier pledged to cut the country’s greenhouse gas emissions from 50 to 52 percent below its 2005 emissions levels. Opening the leaders’ summit on the climate, Biden laid out his vision for a greener economy with a focus on more for blue collar workers.

“This is where we are heading as a nation, and this is what we can do if we act to build an economy that is not only more prosperous but healthier, fairer and cleaner for the entire planet.” , Biden said.

“These measures will allow the US economy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 at the latest,” he added.

The Leaders’ Climate Summit is one of many major climate-related events in the run-up to COP-26, a global event slated for November 2021. Biden had invited 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, among others.