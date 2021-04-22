The essence of the PM talk was that the crisis is huge, but you find a way: Shiv Sena





Shiv Senas spokesman Saamana on Thursday criticized Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modis’ speech to the nation on Tuesday evening and said the essence of the speech was that states should see how to tackle the crisis . Strongly criticizing Modis’ speech, the editorial published Thursday said Prime Minister Modi said the Covid-19 crisis is huge and looks like a storm. But he did not give solutions to protect [the country] of this storm. People have lost their loved ones. PM has expressed his sorrow about it, but what is he doing to ensure that the toll does not increase further? The Covid-19 situation is critical across the country and not just in Maharashtra. People expected to gain strength from the skill of the PMs. But the essence of the speech was that the crisis is huge. You find your way and take care of yourself. The Sena criticized the Center for its response to help requested by Maharashtra government Vikas Aghadi to tackle the Covid-19 situation in the state. Sena executives criticized the Center for providing an insufficient supply of immunization doses, control of the distribution of Remdesivir and the supply of oxygen for medical use. The editorial said that despite the strict restrictions imposed by the government of Maharashtra, the cases of Covid-19 are not under control. In an apparent response to Modis’ statement that lockdown should be the last resort, the editorial added that a full lockdown has become essential. He added that Modi had canceled his visit to Portugal in the eyes of Covid-19, but had he not organized crowded election rallies in West Bengal on time, the virus could have been avoided. The editorial said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had mobilized thousands of people across the country to campaign in West Bengal, who returned to their respective states with the infection. Haridwars Kumbh Mela and West Bengal politics only gave the country the coronavirus. Leaders must first impose restrictions on themselves. This gives them the moral right to give advice to the public, he said. Highlighting the severe shortage of oxygen for medical use, the editorial said the country expected the prime minister to speak out on the issue and provide solutions. PM and his colleagues should try to provide oxygen where there is a shortage. Today it is the most necessary thing. Instead, everyone is making speeches and releasing carbon dioxide and spreading poison. Now is the time to act and not to make a speech. Reacting to the criticism, Maharashtra’s chief BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the Sena-led state government had failed to tackle the crisis, but blamed the Center. What Sanjay Raut says [about PMs address] the crisis is huge and you have to find a way out has in fact been the policy of the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra (CM) for a year. As the pandemic rages on in Maharashtra, the Center has provided assistance. But what steps has the CM taken, how many times has it been out, what planning has been done for hospital beds, oxygen and Remdesivir last year. If the emphasis had not been on transfers of [police] but on the handling of the pandemic, the situation would not have gotten so much worse, Upadhye said in a series of tweets.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos