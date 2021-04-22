Report: Federal agents ill-prepared for Portland protests Donald Trump George Floyd Portland Minneapolis Washington





Hundreds of militarized federal agents who were deployed to Portland Oregon last summer to quell racial justice protests did not have the proper training or equipment to deal with the riots and there was no plan to operate without the help of the local police, who were eventually ordered to stand up. near town, a federal investigative report revealed.

Between June and August last year, 755 agents from various agencies under the US Department of Homeland Security were engaged in crowd control in Portland, which has seen more than 100 consecutive days of often violent protests after the assassination. of George Floyd in Minneapolis according to a report prepared by the inspector general of the department.

Recorded footage of Floyd, a black man, struggling to breathe as a white policeman pressed a knee to his neck for about nine minutes galvanized protests against police brutality and racial injustice in cities across the country. The protests in Portland, which focused on a federal courthouse in the city center, were particularly intense and caught the attention of former President Donald Trump who has repeatedly used the unrest as a topic of discussion of law and order in his re-election campaign.

In a hearing before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday, DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari said the report released this week found that the agency had not properly exercised its authority to Portland last summer.

DHS was not prepared to effectively run cross-component activities in Portland, he said. Specifically, not all officers had received the required training, did not have the necessary equipment, or had used uniform uniforms, devices and operational tactics.

advised

The deployment, which began on June 4, had cost $ 12.3 million as of August 31, while damage to the Portland Federal Courthouse was estimated at around $ 1.6 million, according to the report. Agents deployed to Portland came from an alphabet soup of agencies including the Federal Protective Service, US Customs and Border Protection, US Immigration and Customs Service, and the US Secret Service.

The investigation examined the training provided to 222 federal officers deployed to Portland on August 7 and determined that 36 had not completed criminal offenses training on federal property, exposing DHS to increased liability. Fourteen of the 36 who had not received adequate training deployed less lethal devices and ammunition, according to the report.

The department also did not designate authorized federal agents by name, as previously recommended, and not all agents sent to Portland had completed recertification courses in the use of less lethal ammunition they were using. , including pepper bullet guns and various types of concussion. grenades and smoke bombs.

Deploying agents who are not properly trained increases the risk of agents acting outside of their authority. Officers who used force in Portland without evidence of … cross-designation training posed an even greater risk of liability to DHS, the Inspector General wrote.

Officers also did not always have the right protective gear to control a hostile crowd with people often throwing stones, fireworks and Molotov cocktails at them and pointing lasers in their eyes during violent protests and chaotic, according to the report.

Between June 13 and July 30, 689 officers were injured. Injuries included blurred vision and headaches from lasers, temporary hearing loss and headaches from fireworks and mortars and injuries from projectiles which included rocks, filled bottles and small steel balls.

Radio communication was also a weak point, and the Federal Protection Service ordered an additional 100 radios amid the protests in an attempt to resolve communication problems between the various agencies.

There was also no plan to operate without the help of local law enforcement agencies to control crowds, according to the report.

The Portland Police Office initially worked with federal agents, but on July 22, city council voted to prevent local police from cooperating with federal agents. Oregon state police began participating in protests outside the federal courthouse on July 30, but state soldiers stepped down from those duties in mid-August.

____

Associated Press writer Ben Fox in Washington contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos