World leaders pledge to cooperate for climate amid other divisions

WASHINGTON President Joe Biden on Thursday summoned the leaders of the world’s most powerful countries to try to boost global efforts against climate change, drawing pledges from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin to cooperate to reduce emissions despite their own rivalries with the United States. .

Meeting that moment is more than preserving our planet, said Biden, speaking from a television set for a virtual summit of 40 world leaders. It is about providing a better future for all of us, he said, calling it a moment of peril but of opportunity.

The signs are undeniable. the science is undeniable. the cost of inaction keeps rising, ”he added.

Biden’s new pledge, scheduled for the summit, is to cut US fossil fuel emissions by up to 52% by 2030. marking a US return to global climate efforts after four years of withdrawal under President Donald Trump. The Bidens administration sketches a vision of a prosperous, clean-energy United States, where factories produce advanced batteries for export, chain employees reinstall an efficient national electricity grid, and crews top the platforms. abandoned oil and gas forms and coal mines.

Japan on Thursday announced its own new target to cut emissions by 46%, and South Korea said it would halt public funding for new coal-fired power plants, as the United States and its allies sought to create a dynamic via the summit.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the summit to act out as a telethon-type live broadcast on the climate, limiting opportunities for spontaneous interaction and negotiation. The opening was filled with small tech glitches, including echoes, random beeps, and offscreen voices.

But the US summit also brought together an impressive display of the world’s most powerful leaders speaking out on the single cause of climate change.

China’s Xi, whose country is the world’s largest emissions maker, followed by the United States, took first place among other global figures. He made no reference to the non-climate disputes that had left his participation in the US summit uncertain until Wednesday, and said China would work with America to reduce emissions.

Protecting the environment is protecting productivity, and stimulating the environment is increasing productivity. It’s that simple, ”Xi said.

Putin, whose government has been publicly angered by Biden’s labeling of him as a “killer” for Russia’s aggressive actions against his opponents, made no mention of his rivalry with Biden in his own climate remarks, a live presentation that also saw moments of dead air amid production issues.

Russia is genuinely interested in galvanizing international cooperation in order to seek further effective solutions to climate change as well as all other vital challenges, ”Putin said. Russia is, in some ways, the world’s fourth-largest emitter of climate-damaging fossil fuel vapors.

However, Russia and China have not announced any further specific emission reductions.

The pandemic has made the meeting of world leaders for the climate summit too risky. This did not prevent the White House from sparing no effort on the quality of the production. The Presidents’ staff built a small ensemble in the East Room that looked like it had been ripped off from a daytime talk show.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the summit from separate desks before joining Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and White House Climate Envoy John Kerry at a horseshoe-shaped table set around the ‘a giant potted plant to watch the speeches of other leaders broadcast live.

The format meant a cavalcade of short speeches from world leaders, some scripted, others seemingly more impromptu. It’s not a hug, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said of climate efforts. It is a question of growth and jobs.

The Biden administration’s pledge would require by far the most ambitious US climate effort ever, nearly doubling the cuts the Obama administration pledged to in the landmark 2015 Paris climate agreement. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was one of many allies to welcome the United States back into the deal after Trump pulls out, increases oil and gas production and pokes fun at the science behind the warnings climatic.

I am delighted to see that the United States is back, is back to work with us on climate policy, Merkel said in her virtual appearance. “Because there is no doubt that the world needs your contribution if we are truly to achieve our lofty goals.

The new emergency comes as scientists say climate change caused by coal-fired power stations, car engines and other fossil fuels is worsening droughts, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and other disasters and that humans are running out of time to ward off the catastrophic extremes of global warming. .

Leaders of small states and island nations rocked by rising seas and worsening hurricanes have called for help and rapid emission reductions from world powers.

We are the least contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, but the most affected by climate change, said Gaston Alfonso Browne, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda. He called for debt relief and increased international assistance to recover from storms and the pandemic to avoid an influx of climate refugees.

His people, he said, “are on the verge of despair.

After the flood of solemn pledges to fight climate change, the talk turned to money. Developing countries were watching the firm financial measures from the United States, which they said still owed $ 2 billion in aid to move away from fossil fuels that President Barack Obama promised but Trump did not has not paid.

Biden kept new promises, saying the United States would double climate finance aid to less wealthy countries by 2024. This cost would be more than offset when disasters and conflict are averted, he said. declared. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation would make a third of all its new climate-focused investments within two years, he said.

Other speakers called for high taxes on climate-damaging polluters and cuts in government programs that amounted to subsidies for oil, gas and coal.

Longtime climate policy experts, no strangers to climate summits with solemn commitments, have viewed some speeches with skepticism. After Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro pledged to end clearcutting in the Amazon, Dan Wilkinson of Human Rights Watch’s environmental programs noted: “It will be difficult for anyone to take this seriously until they start. really to take action. “

“Any number of them could be done right away,” Wilkinson said.

US officials, predicting the new administrative target, have revealed aspirations and vignettes rather than specific plans, budget lines or legislative proposals to get there.

In 2019, before the pandemic, the United States had reduced its greenhouse gases by 13% from 2005 levels, roughly halfway through the Obama administration’s targets of 26% to 28%, a said Climate Action Tracker climatologist Niklas Hohne. This is largely due to market forces that have made solar and wind power and natural gas much cheaper.

Biden, a Democrat, campaigned in part to pledge to fight climate change. He outlined some elements of his $ 2 trillion approach to transforming America’s transportation systems and electricity grids in his climate campaign plan and infrastructure proposals for Congress.

His administration insists the transformation will mean millions of well-paying jobs. Republicans say the effort will throw oil, gas and coal workers out of work. They call his infrastructure proposal too expensive.