This is going to be a global moment: all eyes are on Facebook because it weighs whether to ban Donald Trump for life





As the tech world waits to see whether Facebook kicks Donald Trump out for good or lets him in, lawmakers are following suit, seeing the deal as a milestone in Big Tech’s strained relationship with free speech. . What started as a 24-hour block on the Trumps account on January 6 has turned into an indefinite suspension. Mark Zuckerberg justified this by saying the risks for Trump to continue using the platform were just too great given the January 6 riot. Twitter was not so undecided that Trump’s ban appears to be upheld as YouTube has sided more closely with Facebook, with CEO Susan Wojcicki saying it could lift its suspension when we determine the risk of violence has decreased.

In a comment to Axios, Representative Ro Khanna explained that Facebook’s impending move isn’t just about Trump. I’m less concerned with Donald Trump’s fate than with the precedent it sets for everyone’s pulling out and dismantling, the California Democrat said, adding that at the very least, it was too early to return to the world. former president. We always get threats on Capitol Hill from people who are inflamed by what he has done, so it doesn’t feel like enough time has passed. Senator Bernie Sanders has expressed his distrust of a handful of high-tech people wielding so much power over the voice of such an influential politician.

Across the aisle, Rep. Jim Banks insisted this case was proof of Zuckerberg’s sheer power. While I’d be happy to see Mark Zuckerberg’s Supreme Court verify his vanity, I won’t be celebrating, said Banks, chairman of the Republican Study Committee. No business CEO or his or her supervisory board should be more powerful than the leaders you elect. Representative Ken Buck accused Facebook of deploying a standard of unfair punishment against Trump, adding that if he was an honest actor, world leaders who spit out violent speech like Iran’s Ayatollah or officials of the Chinese Communist Party would be dismantled.

In a potentially positive development for Trump, Suzanne Nossel, a former Obama administration employee and senior leader of a human rights group, joined Facebook’s Supervisory Board this month after stepping down. pronounced against the suspension. The removal of trumps has heightened fears that Silicon Valley has too much control over public speech and discourse, she wrote in an op-ed titled Banning Trump from Facebook May Feel Good. Here is why it could be wrong, published by the Los Angeles Times in January. The Facebook Oversight Boards decision on the Trump affair, expected at the end of April, will show whether this expulsion can be justified by anything other than a push to appease angry users and butter a new administration. Nossel will not weigh in on Trump’s verdict due to his recent integration.

Outside of DC and Silicon Valley, Facebook’s controversy over Trump has turned into an international public relations nightmare. Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said in January he opposed censorship of anyone or the loss of their right to post on sites like Twitter and Facebook. I don’t agree with that, I don’t accept it, remarked Lpez Obrador. How can you censor someone: Let’s see, I, as a judge of the Holy Inquisition, am going to punish you because I think what you are saying is harmful. Where is the law, where is the regulation, what are the standards? It is a question of government, it is not a question for private companies. A spokeswoman for Angela Merkel relayed the German Chancellor’s disapproval of Facebook’s power, saying the Chancellor considers it problematic that the president’s accounts have been permanently suspended.

Facebook itself has acknowledged that self-moderation can be contentious and that it would be best if the company followed official guidelines set by a third party. Many argue that private companies like Facebook shouldn’t be making these big decisions on their own. We agree. Every day, Facebook decides if the content is harmful, wrote Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg, while explaining the limits of supervisory boards. It would be preferable if these decisions were taken within frameworks agreed upon by democratically accountable lawmakers. But in the absence of such laws, there are decisions we cannot get around. Clegg noted that the Facebook Oversight Board, a $ 130 million project launched in 2019, is the first of its kind and argued that this is a step in the right direction.

Regardless of Facebook’s decision, its next move in the Trump case will mark a monumental shift in the company’s policies and reputation. As media critic Jay Rosen noted, this is going to be a global moment.

