Boris Johnson urges leaders to get serious at climate summit | Climate change

Just over six months before vital UN climate talks, Boris Johnson urged world leaders at a virtual White House summit to step up plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade.

It is vital for all of us to show that this is not just a politically correct and costly green act of bunny hugs or the way you want to put it, PM told leaders maybe a little puzzled. There is nothing wrong with hugging the bunny but you know where I’m going.

The cake has eaten, he went on to suggest as the dominant currency, arguing that reducing carbon emissions could be good for the economy as well. This followed his famous line on Brexit that when it came to cakes, he was pro having and eating it.

But green experts said Johnson was failing to match rhetoric to action and the UK should come up with clear new policies and sweeping changes to government departments to show the leadership needed to galvanize action. in the whole world.

US President Joe Biden, the world’s second-largest emitter, has made a new pledge to halve his country’s emissions by 2030 from 1990 levels, which has been applauded by many leading climate experts. plan, although some activists have said the United States should go further. Japan and Canada have also proposed more stringent targets.

However, China, the world’s largest emitter, has yet to set out the details of its emissions plans for the next decade. Its current target, announced last year, of a peak in emissions by 2030 is considered insufficient, and climate analysts are calling on the country to set a peak date of 2025.

Emissions pledges, known as Nationally Determined Contributions, are the foundation of the 2015 Paris climate agreement and are critical to meeting its goals of keeping global temperature increases well below 2 ° C. , and preferably no more than 1.5 ° C, above pre-industrial levels.

Governments will meet in Glasgow in November for the UN COP26 climate summit to assess pledges and try to get on track to meet the Paris goals. Even with the announcements at Thursday’s US climate meeting, the world is still far from on track, and the UK, as host of the vital talks, will face a difficult diplomatic task. .

Johnson has accepted the UK’s climate change committee recommendations to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 78% by 2035 and 68% by 2030.

He called on other nations to follow suit. The UK has shown that it is possible to cut emissions while growing the economy, making the issue of achieving net zero less technical than political, he said. If we are serious about stopping climate change, then this must be the year when we seriously take the step of doing so. Because the 2020s will be remembered either as the decade in which world leaders came together to turn the tide or as a failure.

He called on all countries to come to Glasgow in November with ambitious goals and the plans needed to achieve them. And let the history books show that it was this generation of leaders who possessed the will to preserve our planet for generations to come.

However, the UK has surprised many figures in climate diplomacy with recent actions that many believed appeared to run counter to the government’s green ambitions. Chief among them has been the reduction in foreign aid, from 0.7% to 0.5% of GDP, which experts say would hurt countries trying to cope with the effects of the crisis. climate break, although climate aid is limited to 11.6 billion over five years.

The initial green light for a new coal mine in Cumbria also raised questions, as did the UK’s support for Australia’s skeptical former climate minister Mathias Cormann at the head of the OECD. There were also a series of national measures, including new oil and gas licenses in the North Sea; removing the green house subsidy for low carbon insulation and heating; expansion of the airport; and reduced incentives for electric cars which, observers said, appeared to show a lack of common thinking on green issues across government.

Works Ed Miliband, the shadow secretary for affairs, who led the UK delegation to the Copenhagen climate summit in 2009, said the government must push nations harder to further bolster their goals, in order to make the Cop26 a success. We must not think that the promises made in April are the last word before a summit in November, he said. There is room to do more.

But he added that to do this, the UK government would need a more convincing strategy. What they are doing, with the reduction in overseas aid, the new coal mine, etc., we would have greater strength and greater moral authority if we were to talk about walking instead of just talking.

Experts have warned that the government needs to do much more to mainstream climate goals across all departments for a cohesive approach. Support from the Treasury will be essential, but many believe the signs are so remote that the Treasury has failed to grasp the challenge.

Green Party MP Caroline Lucas said: If [the business secretary] Kwasi Kwarteng believes the Energy White Paper, the Prime Minister’s 10-Point Plan and a few other offshore wind turbines will help the UK meet its new 2035 climate target, so he doesn’t understand the science. They won’t even meet earlier and lower targets, let alone allow us to reduce emissions by 78% by 2035.

The attitude of this government is to keep its fingers crossed and I hope something will happen. There is no will to engage in some of the critical political choices that need to be made and projects that are launched and then abandoned.