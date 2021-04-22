New Investigation Confirms Trump Officials Blocked Puerto Rico From Receiving Hurricane Aid





Former President Donald Trump’s administration obstructed an investigation into why authorities withheld approximately $ 20 billion in Hurricane Puerto Rico relief following the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017, one of the deadliest natural disasters in the United States for more than 100 years, according to a new report.

A report from the Office of the Inspector General of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development released on Thursday also found that tensions between the ministry and the Office of Management and Budget have resulted in unprecedented procedural obstacles that have resulted in delays in disbursement of funds approved by Congress.

It all started after 2018, when the OMB started asking HUD to send grant notices for disaster funds through an interagency review process for approval, which made it difficult for HUD to publish the grant notices. notices needed to release funds in a timely manner. Investigators found that the OMB had never previously required such a review process for a notice of allocation of collection funds.

Former HUD Assistant Secretary Brian Montgomery told investigators about a phone call he had with then OMB director Russell Vought, in which Montgomery told Vought that his office’s actions amounted to taking disaster relief funds hostage, the report said.

Investigators said they were unable to obtain testimony from officials who ordered the inter-agency review process. Former HUD secretary Ben Carson and another former HUD official also declined to be interviewed by investigators.

Access to HUD information was delayed or denied several times during the investigation, the report says, and several former senior OMB administration officials declined to provide requested information on their process. decision on Puerto Rican relief funds.

However, investigators were able to interview 20 current and former HUD officials and two housing officials from Puerto Rico.

The Office of the Inspector General said its oversight authorities did not allow an official review or notice of actions taken by Trump administration officials.

President Donald Trump walks past the wreckage of the hurricane as he takes a walking tour with First Lady Melania Trump, Mayor of Guaynabo Angel Perez Otero, second from right, and Acting Administrator of the FEMA Brock Long, far right, along with Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello, left, and his wife, Beatriz Areizeaga, in areas damaged by Hurricane Maria in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, October 3, 2017. Jonathan Ernst / Reuters file

The Trump administration’s OMB also insisted on revising Puerto Ricos’ property management records, suspending its minimum wage on federal contracts and other prerequisites for accessing relief funds, the report said. Some HUD officials feared that such requirements were potentially beyond the authority of HUD to impose on beneficiaries.

The Office of the Inspector General began the review in March 2019 after Congress asked it to review hurricane aid delays as the island sought to recover from a storm that brought about the 2,975 people died and triggered the second longest power outage in the world.

Seven months after the investigation was launched, two senior HUD officials admitted knowingly missing a congressional deadline for issuing an advisory that would have released billions in federal recovery funds to Puerto Rico. Carson then defended his agency’s actions by echoing Trump’s talking points citing concerns about corruption, tax irregularities and Puerto Rico’s “ability to manage these funds.”

Throughout his tenure, Trump has repeatedly opposed disaster funding for Puerto Rico while challenging and failing to acknowledge Maria’s death toll. Trump had also told senior White House officials “that they didn’t want a single dollar going to Puerto Rico,” the Washington Post reported in 2019. “Instead, he wanted more money. go to Texas and Florida “.

Under Trump, Congress approved a total of $ 20 billion in HUD funds for post-hurricane reconstruction in Puerto Rico, a historic amount. But the agency reversed the release of aid in 2019 and placed additional restrictions and requirements last year on how Puerto Rico could access funds, citing issues of corruption and financial mismanagement.

Office of Inspector General audits released last year found Puerto Rico needs a better system to apply for and monitor federal reconstruction grants after Hurricane Maria, but Texas and Florida have had similar problems and their funds were not blocked after natural disasters.

Blue tarps distributed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency cover several roofs two years after Hurricane Maria hit San Juan Island, Puerto Rico, on September 18, 2019. Ricardo Arduengo / AFP – Getty Images file

The latest investigation comes two days after President Joe Biden’s administration removed Puerto Rico’s unique Trump-era restrictions, limiting its ability to access recovery funds through HUD. The agency also unlocked access to $ 8.2 billion in community development grant mitigation funds to help the island build its resilience in the face of future disasters. The aid was approved by Congress in 2018.

Biden removed restrictions requiring additional grant obligations, a federal financial controller to oversee aid, and additional oversight from the islands’ federal government-imposed financial watchdog, according to new HUD secretary Marcia Fudge .

The federal government has allocated nearly $ 69 billion to help the island recover from Maria and other disasters that have plagued the island in recent years. But most of the money, especially funds for housing and infrastructure, has not been channeled to communities on the island. Puerto Rico received $ 19 billion, according to the Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience.

FolowNBC News Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Nicole acevedo

Alec Hernandez contributed.

