



The White House climate summit made history as the first digital gathering of 40 world leaders, according to Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian, but demonstrated that even the most powerful people in the world are not at immune to the Zoom-induced problems that plagued remote workers all along. the pandemic. We have never had this kind of virtual world summit before, Mr Brinkley said. It was amazing how bad the technology is, and it makes you think, how are we going to solve climate change when you can’t even video link to world leaders? The opening speeches of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were marked by painful echoes, obviously due to the stacking of microphones or speakers. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken introduced Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, but the screen alternated between Mr. Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, as Mr. Putin sat in stony silence. And while Chinese President Xi Jinping launched his speech in Chinese, there was an extended delay before an English-language translator joined.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga acknowledged the realities of a virtual summit taking place across multiple time zones, beginning his remarks with a happy hello, good afternoon and good evening.

Mr Brinkley said the format needed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic would likely significantly limit the possibilities for diplomatic breakthroughs. Usually, these world leader summits aim to bring people together for informal discussion on the sidelines, he said. This is how things are really done, not when everyone is watching you do your fake button up posture. The image was in stark contrast to the typical world summit scene, in which leaders follow one another in front of a large lectern in front of large crowded halls, punctuated by applause or other large-scale in-person reactions. Still, Mr Brinkley said even the tech talks could help make small progress on the intractable problem of global warming. Even faulty video dialogue is better than nothing.

An earlier version of this article misspelled the first name of the French president. It’s Emmanuel Macron, not Emanuel.

