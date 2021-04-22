President Jokowi expresses three views at climate change summit





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo attended the Leaders Climate Summit virtually from the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. In his speech, President Joko Widodo shared three thoughts related to the issue of climate change. First, President Jokowi stressed that Indonesia is very serious in tackling climate change and called on the world to take concrete action. Also read: Jokowi: Indonesia is serious about tackling climate change As the largest archipelagic country and owner of tropical forests, tackling climate change is in Indonesia’s national interest. Thanks to policies, empowerment and law enforcement, Indonesia’s current deforestation rate has fallen to its lowest in 20 years. “The halt to the conversion of natural forests and peatlands has reached 66 million hectares, more than the combined area of ​​Great Britain and Norway. The reduction in forest fires has reached as much as 82 percent, while several parts of America, Australia and Europe have been the largest. increase, ”said President Jokowi. Second, President Jokowi calls on leaders to advance green development for a better world. According to the president, Indonesia has updated its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to increase adaptive capacity and climate resilience. Indonesia also welcomes the holding of the 26th Framework Convention on Climate Change in the UK for an implemented and balanced outcome. Indonesia also welcomes the target of a number of countries to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. However, to be credible, this commitment must be implemented on the basis of fulfilling the commitment. from 2030 NDC. Also read: United Nations Secretary-General endorses Governor Anies’ proposal to support action on climate change impact “Developing countries will achieve a similar ambition if the commitment of developed countries is credible with real support. Support and respect for commitments from developed countries are necessary,” he added. Third, to achieve the goal of the Paris Agreement and the next joint agenda, President Jokowi believes that the global partnership must be strengthened. Understanding and strategies must be built to achieve net zero emissions and towards the UNFCCC COP-26 in Glasgow. Indonesia itself is speeding up net zero emissions pilot projects, among other things, building Indonesia’s Green Industrial Park covering an area of ​​12,500 hectares in North Kalimantan, which will become the largest in the world. “We are rehabilitating 620,000 hectares of mangroves until 2024, the largest in the world with a carbon absorption up to four times that of tropical forests. Indonesia is open to investment and technology transfer, including investment for energy transition, ”he explained. In addition, great opportunities are also open for the development of biofuels, lithium battery industry and electric vehicles. President Jokowi stressed that the Indonesian presidency of the G20 in 2022 will prioritize strengthening cooperation on climate change and sustainable development. “Indonesia also continues to support the efforts of our friends in the Pacific region. We must continue to lead collective action, true global partnership, and not blame each other, let alone apply trade barriers. under the pretext of environmental problems, “he said. . For information, the Leaders Climate Summit was officially opened by United States President Joe Biden and United States Vice President Kamala Harris. This conference brought together 41 heads of state / heads of government / heads of international organizations. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani and Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar also accompanied the President directly to the summit. Meanwhile, Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordination Luhut Binsar Panjaitan and Minister of Environment and Forests Siti Nurbaya virtually accompanied him.







