Putin withdraws his troops but the Russo-Ukrainian war continues

Russian paratroopers board a military transport plane in Taganrog, near the border with Ukraine, on April 22. (Erik Romanenko / TASS via REUTERS)

Russian Minister of Defense Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu ad on April 22, Russian troops would begin to withdraw from positions close to the Ukrainian border and return to their bases. If fully implemented, the pullout will lower the curtain on weeks of heightened tensions caused by a massive Russian military build-up near Ukraine that raised fears of a possible major escalation in the bitter seven-year conflict between the two countries.

Amid the justified sense of relief in Kiev and other European capitals, it is essential to stress that Vladimir Putin’s campaign of aggression against Ukraine is far from over. While the potential catastrophe of a full-scale Russian spring offensive has been avoided, the threat of a dramatic escalation remains very real. Meanwhile, Crimea and large swathes of eastern Ukraine in the Donbass region remain under Russian occupation, and the death toll continues to climb in a conflict that has already claimed the lives of more than 14 000 Ukrainians.

It remains to be seen whether the announced withdrawal by Russia will apply to all military reinforcement in the border regions of Ukraine. Speaking in Brussels earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell declared that Russia had deployed more than 100,000 troops to the Ukrainian border, as well as a wide range of military equipment. This is consistent with similar assessments shared by the United States and Ukraine.

In the coming weeks, the international community will closely monitor the situation to determine whether the Kremlin intends to maintain elements of its recently deployed forces on a more open basis. They will also be watching to see if Moscow is attempting to surreptitiously rotate troops and materiel into Russian-occupied eastern Ukraine.

At this point, the crisis seems to have brought a number of positive points for Ukraine. Domestically, President Zelenskyy has risen to the task and experienced some of his most political moments since winning the presidency two years ago. He showed personal courage in visiting the front lines; secured high-level meetings with international leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and French President Emmanuel Macron; release a reassuring Do not panic message to international media; and delivered a striking presidential address to the Ukrainian nation which included memorable one-liners directed against Vladimir Putin. It is impossible to bring peace on a chariot, it informed the Russian dictator.

The international response to Russia’s saber strikes has also been somewhat encouraging from Ukraine’s point of view. America led the way with a wave of appeals in Kiev and Moscow that served to communicate Washington’s support for Ukrainian sovereignty and a willingness to impose costs on the Kremlin. A broad coalition of Western countries has also expressed support for Ukraine while expressing concern over Russia’s actions.

Many believe that Russia’s military build-up was at least in part motivated by a desire to test the strength of the international community’s continued commitment to Ukraine. If that was indeed the case, the response was emphatic. As Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksiy Goncharenko noted this week, Putin has received a very clear signal that the international community is on the Ukrainian side.

Despite these welcome developments, Ukraine remains in a perilous security situation. The crisis has not prompted a significant increase in direct Western military support, while Ukraine’s increasingly direct and vocal calls for further progress towards NATO membership have been quietly ignored. As a result, few in Kiev have any illusions about the limits of international support. Instead, it is recognized that while Ukraine can expect to receive much-needed weapons and access to important intelligence in the event of an escalation, the country is ultimately left alone against the Russian colossus.

The recent spike in geopolitical tensions has also enabled Russia to achieve a number of strategic goals. Putin was able to demonstrate military strength on the world stage and secured a flattering invitation to the summit from Joe Biden that bolstered claims of Russia weakening to superpower status. Perhaps more importantly, the Kremlin has also demonstrated its ability to revamp or defuse its Hybrid War against Ukraine at will. The message to the Western partners of Kiev and Ukraine could hardly have been clearer: Russia has not ruled out a military solution to the conflict and could still resort to force if the necessary concessions are not obtained.

The international community must now decide how much longer it will allow itself to be intimidated by the Kremlin in this way. Putin may have ordered his reinforcements to withdraw for the time being, but at the moment there is nothing preventing him from repeating these frightening tactics whenever necessary. Above all, it also continues to control formidable forces inside the eastern part of occupied Ukraine and fully expects the Ukrainian authorities to accept conditions of peace which would fatally undermine the independence of their country.

Speaking as news of the withdrawal broke, Putin mentionned he would only be ready to discuss peace with his Ukrainian counterpart if Zelenskyy first entered into direct negotiations with the Kremlin proxy forces in eastern Ukraine. As Kiev is only too well aware, such talks would legitimize the people nominated by the Russians and plant a time bomb under the Ukrainian state. In essence, Putin invites Ukraine to choose between military destruction or surrender of its sovereignty. If the Western powers fail to challenge this blatant blackmail, Ukraine will not be the last victim.

The last few weeks of heightened tensions have served as a reminder that the Russo-Ukrainian war remains the most important geopolitical problem in the world today. Since the Kremlin’s capture of Crimea just over seven years ago, Russian aggression in Ukraine has been the central factor fueling a dramatic deterioration in international relations that many now see as a new cold war.

For Putin personally, this makes perfect sense. He is haunted by the Soviet collapse of 1991 and believes that Ukraine’s successful integration into the Western world would inspire demands for a similar transition within Russia itself. Seen in this light, there is nothing disproportionate about Putin’s desire to build all of Russia’s foreign policy around a commitment to maintain a destabilizing footing in Ukraine.

With Western powers understandably reluctant to engage in direct military confrontation, the only way to get past the current cycle of Russian saber rampage is to radically improve Ukraine’s defensive firepower. This would not end the Russian-Ukrainian war, but would shift the confrontation of the dangerous unpredictability of the current hot phase to a more manageable frozen conflict.

Russia does not seek peaceful coexistence with an independent Ukraine, but it respects force and can be decisively deterred by a massive upgrade of Ukraine’s anti-tank, anti-aircraft and naval defenses. Until this point is reached, the Russian-Ukrainian war will remain a key cause of international instability and a potential source of a much larger global cataclysm.

Peter Dickinson is editor-in-chief of the Atlantic Councils UkraineAlert Service.

