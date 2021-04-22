Trump-McConnell power struggle creates landmines in GOP’s quest to take over Congress





WASHINGTON The Republican primaries for midterms 2022 are quickly becoming a battleground for party control.

Most presidents, especially a defeated monopoly, quietly escape and allow elected officials at the top of the party to take the reins. Not Donald Trump.

After giving up in the months following his departure in January, Trump has increased his public presence in recent weeks. He criticized Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a “son of a bitch,” endorsed the main challengers against sitting Republican members of Congress whom he deems disloyal, and attempted to hijack fundraising. GOP from the party and towards its own political organizations.

For the Republican Congressional leaders tasked with reclaiming the House and Senate, the post-Trump landscape is becoming a treacherous minefield with no historic playbook to help them navigate their way. The growing power struggle could spill over into the 2022 election, when the party hopes to gain control of narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate.

Party officials recognize that Trump retains the loyalty of the Republican base and that his endorsements carry weight. They fear that he could anoint loyal but ineligible candidates for the primaries, who then squander winnable seats. They also fear that he will sabotage candidates he dislikes by denying his approval or demotivating party voters with baseless allegations of electoral fraud, such as in the second round in Georgia that gave control of the Democratic Senate.

Trump’s antics are a distraction, senior party officials say, and dilute their message in a way that helps Democrats.

Every day that we bring 2020 to justice, Joe Biden wins because he didn’t talk about his record and the bad policies he’s trying to implement, former NRCC communications director Matt Gorman told NBC News. , the campaign arm of House GOP.

McConnell has tried to keep his party focused on criticizing the Bidens platform, including opposing the $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill and the Democrats’ proposal to raise taxes to pay a major infrastructure bill.

A mid-term election always takes place on the basis of a simple opposition to the incumbent president. That’s what the Dems successfully did in 2018, they just said: We hate Trump, vote for us, said a longtime Republican strategist who requested anonymity to speak candidly about strategy. Democrats won 40 seats in the House and handed Nancy Pelosi the gavel of speakers.

Instead, this cycle, Trump is focused on repeating false statements about the 2020 election. Speaking to a room full of Republican donors recently, Trump attacked McConnell for not opposing the college tally. election on January 6. The Senate leader also gave a fiery speech suggesting the former president could face criminal charges.

Trump is trying to tip the scales in some primaries. He endorsed Max MIller, a former aide, to run against Republican Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio. He also vowed to campaign against Senator Lisa Murkowski, of R-Alaska and Rep. Liz Cheney, of R-Wyoming. All incumbents he challenges voted to remove him for inciting insurgency earlier this year.

In the open race for the Missouri Senate, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is dating former president’s son Don Trump Jr., is the new national campaign chairman Eric Greitens. Greitens is a former governor who resigned in 2018 amid a scandal where he was accused of blackmailing a woman he was having an affair with. Senate Republican campaign officials say the Greens could struggle to win a general election in a state that should easily be won by a Republican.

In the open race for the Senate in Alabama, Trump has already endorsed Representative Mo Brooks, a staunch Trump ally who has helped lead the effort in Congress to oppose the certification of the 2020 election.

Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., Who is also in charge of the Republican campaign arm of the Senate and himself has presidential ambitions for 2024, is trying to keep Trump in the fold. He recently appeared alongside Trump to give him an honor honor that the NRSC created to give Trump.

Scott acknowledged the division between McConnell and Trump, adding that he was trying to bring everyone together. He has visited Trump twice since the former president left office and has spoken to him on the phone once. He said in his meetings he told the former president to focus on Democrats and Biden and not accept party endorsements.

My goal is for him to let voters choose and then support the (Republican candidate) after the primary, Scott told NBC News. This is clearly not what he did in Alabama.

Dan Eberhart, a Republican donor and oil and gas industry leader, said that during the event where Trump attacked McConnell, several party donors he spoke to told him they left during the remarks Trump and called it “gigantic inconvenience” for the 2022 candidates.

“This whole weekend has been for the most part to confirm that the party must keep moving forward, build on the successes of the Trump era (of which there are many) but stay clear of the trap of l orbit around Trump, he added.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., Has avoided the question of whether Trump is interfering with the GOP’s task of regaining control of Congress from party leaders who do harm.

“We are very focused on taking over the House next year. And frankly, when you look at the socialist agenda pushed by President Pelosi and President Biden, people are turning away from it,” he said. at a press conference.

Even if McConnell doesn’t breathe life into the feud by ignoring questions about Trump’s criticisms, some Republicans want the feud to simply go away.

“I hope there will be some kind of truce,” Senator John Thune, RS.D., MP for McConnells, told reporters. “It’s hard to predict or expect what might happen there, but I think it’s in everyone’s best interest, I think that includes the former president if he wants to continue to remain politically viable to help us gain a majority in 2022, “he said. “And that means working with Republicans in the Senate, not against them.”

Thune is particularly sensitive to the struggle for power. His seat is to be re-elected, although he has not said whether he will run again. Trump suggested that Gov. Kristi Noem challenge Thune in a primary after the South Dakota senator criticized his role in the January 6 riot.

As House Republicans prepare to gather in Orlando for their annual retreat this weekend, Representative Cheney, who leads the retreat, said she will focus on what we need to do as Republicans, it is to become again the party of ideas and of substance. and the policy of conservatism.

Is Trump present? I didn’t invite him, she said.

