India among the rare countries to respect the commitments made under the Paris Agreement: Indian envoy





Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf said on Thursday the world cannot afford to ignore the long-term pandemic of climate change even as it worries about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) . In an opinion piece for the French daily Le Figaro, Ashraf highlighted India’s progress on the climate action front, saying the country is on track to meet or even exceed its commitments to the climate. Paris Agreement. He felt that although the world does not live up to its pledge, there are success stories of bold and imaginative action on the part of countries large and small that should inspire us. India has already achieved a 25% reduction in energy intensity from 2005 levels and is on track to do more than our 33-35% reduction commitment by 2030, the Indian envoy wrote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made climate change a national mission since taking office in 2014, the ambassador said. He further added that PM Modis’ strategy to mitigate the risk of climate change rests on four pillars, including national awareness of climate change, demand management of fossil fuels and electricity and development of the biodiversity conservation. At the heart of India’s strategy is to make clean energy reliable, accessible and affordable. This conviction also guided Prime Minister Modis’ call for the International Solar Alliance, launched in Paris in 2015 with France as a co-founder, which now has nearly 90 member countries, he wrote. Ashraf underscored the importance of international partnerships, saying climate change needs the same urgency seen in efforts to develop, produce and distribute Covid-19 vaccines around the world at affordable prices. He also stressed that advanced economies must do more to honor their own commitments and help the developing world. This means investing heavily in technologies and making them widely available as global public goods, backed by a significantly higher commitment of financial resources to the developing world, he added. On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi announced the launch of the India-U.S. Climate and Clean Energy Partnership 2030 to mobilize investments, demonstrate clean technologies and enable green collaborations. Addressing the virtual summit of 40 world leaders hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Prime Minister called for concrete action at high speed, at scale and with global reach to fight climate change. Related stories

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos