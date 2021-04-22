Housing agency ends Trump-era transgender shelter rule





WASHINGTON (AP) The Department of Housing and Urban Development is withdrawing a Trump-era policy that would have allowed taxpayer-funded homeless shelters to deny access to transgender people.

The movement is partly symbolic; the proposed policy never really took root on the ground and was still hotly debated last fall when former President Donald Trump lost his bid for re-election.

One of President Joe Biden’s first actions after taking office was the signing of a January 20 decree on combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation. Biden has asked each agency of the executive to consider other steps that could be taken to address such discrimination.

Equality California breaks down anti-transgender bills, protections for the community

Access to safe and stable housing and shelter is a basic necessity, said new HUD secretary Marcia Fudge. Unfortunately, transgender and gender non-conforming people report more cases of housing instability and homelessness than cisgender people. Today, we are taking a crucial step in affirming the HUD’s commitment to not denying anyone access to housing or other essential services because of their gender identity.

The 2012 Equal Access Rule prohibits federally funded housing programs from discriminating on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. But under Trump and his housing secretary, Ben Carson, HUD proposed a rule change that would have allowed single-sex homeless shelters to deny access to transgender people.

Virginia Democratic Representative Jennifer Wexton, who publicly criticized Carson on the issue in 2019, hailed Thursday’s announcement as an expected but necessary step to ensure protection for one of the country’s vulnerable populations.

“It’s a relief to see him officially withdrawn,” Wexton said. “Housing saves lives, especially for the trans community which faces disproportionate rates of violence and homelessness. HUD actions today will advance equality and protect the well-being of transgender Americans across the country.

Close Modal Suggest a correction Suggest a correction

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos