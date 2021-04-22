Boris Johnson criticized for refusing to support Israel war crimes investigation

CHRISTIAN AID, Quakers in Britain and CAFOD are among 13 aid agencies that jointly condemned Boris Johnsons’ decision to oppose an International Criminal Court (ICC) investigation into alleged war crimes by Israel in the Palestinian territories.

The ICC said the investigation would cover crimes under the jurisdiction of the court allegedly committed since mid-2014, the start of an Israeli military operation against the Gaza Strip. He added that the investigation would be conducted in an independent, impartial and objective manner.

Mr Johnson, in a letter to the Conservative Friends of Israel lobby group, said: We do not accept that the ICC has jurisdiction in this case, given that Israel is not a party to the Rome Statute and the Palestine is not a sovereign state. The planned investigation, he said, appears to be a partial and damaging attack on Israel.

In response, aid agencies accused the government of failing to defend international law and human rights. Instead, it undermines international criminal procedures and obstructs justice. The statement went on to say that the investigation brings victims, survivors and their families closer to justice and is the first real hope that those responsible for the most serious crimes will be held to account.

The Palestinian Authority has also criticized Mr Johnsons’ decision as being deeply regrettable and marking a low point in UK-Palestine relations. A Christian Palestinian commentator, Daoud Kuttab, said that among the public in the West Bank and Gaza Strip there is disgust for the positions of the British Prime Minister and many general references to the dark days of the British Mandate for Palestine. which led to the problems. we are facing now.

For its part, Israel has categorically ruled out the possibility of an ICC investigation. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has said Israel completely rejects allegations that it is committing war crimes. . . Israel is committed to the rule of law and is able to conduct its own investigations. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the idea of ​​the investigation blind and unfair.

Among residents of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, recent developments relating to the ICC are overshadowed by internal political concerns. Parliamentary elections are scheduled for May 22 and presidential elections for July 31. There is no certainty that either will go forward.

No Palestinian election has been held since 2006, when Hamas, the dominant group in the Gaza Strip, was the winner to the dismay of the West Bank-based Fatah movement and the international community. Tension mounted when Hamas formed its own security force and Fatah-affiliated groups in the West Bank refused to obey orders from the Gaza-based Palestinian Authority. Violent clashes between the two sides took place in 2007.

Failure to bridge this divide has so far prevented new elections from being held. The change of mind was prompted by a surprise decision last year by four Arab states to establish relations with Israel. With Arab solidarity for their cause apparently crumbling, the Palestinians put their differences aside.

But the way forward is by no means easy. No less than 36 groups are vying for parliamentary seats. These include three led by Fatah dissidents who compete independently. One of them is Nasser al-Qudwa, a nephew of the late Yasser Arafat. Importantly, he has the backing of Marwan Barghouti, who enjoys enormous popular support, despite serving several life sentences in an Israeli prison. Mr. Barghout’s ultimate goal is to topple Mahmoud Abbas, or whoever represents Fatah, in the July presidential vote.

Some supporters of Mr. Abbas say that an Israeli decision that Palestinians in East Jerusalem will not be eligible to vote should be cited as the reason for the postponement of the elections. But Mr Kuttab says it’s fairly certain the vote will take place on May 22. Everything is going in this direction. It will be a major disaster if they are not kept.

However, he is not so confident about the presidential vote. If Mr. Barghouti appears to pose a threat to the traditional Fatah base, the election could be delayed or canceled.