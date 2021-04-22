Amazon and Walmart confront Indian politics

I N THEORY, THE The battle for e-commerce in India is expected to be purely commercial, in which two of the world’s largest retailers, Walmart and Amazon, compete against each other and Reliance Industries, a conglomerate that also owns India’s largest retailer. In reality, there is a fourth force: the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and countless small merchants who support his Bharatiya Janata party ( BJP ). As nationalists, they naturally side with Reliance, which is led by Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man. This makes the battle visceral, mixing business, politics, xenophobia and billionaires.

Before Reliance Retail, the commercial arm of Mr. Ambanis, launched its own e-commerce platform last year, Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart were the undisputed rulers of online shopping in India. They have invested heavily in technology, logistics and payments to gain market share of around 35% each in what is still, in part due to restrictions on their activities by the Modi government, an e-commerce marketplace. relatively underexploited. Now, coinciding with a further rise in covid-19 cases in India, the risks they face are increasing. Locks may favor Reliance Retail, especially given the prominence of its online grocery store, JioMart. And yet, other government efforts to hamper foreign e-merchants may be underway. As a result, Amazon and Flipkart themselves have to engage in politics to defend their interests. It is an unsavory situation. Just as foreign companies are looking for significant and attractive alternatives to China for investing and expanding, the Indian government, like that of China, is becoming more reluctant.

Foreign-invested e-commerce companies were already facing severe restrictions before Mr. Modi took office in 2014. After Walmarts bought $ 16 billion of Flipkart in 2018, the rules were tightened even further, with unexpected gravity. Two restrictions predominate. First, foreign companies are prevented from holding inventory or selling their own products, which Amazon and Walmart are doing in other markets. They may offer their platforms only as marketplaces for other buyers and sellers. Second, the extent to which they can own large sellers on their platforms is limited, in order to prevent these sellers from acting covertly on their behalf. Reliance Retail does not face such restrictions, even though it raised $ 6 billion last year from foreign investors. As an Indian company, it enjoys what optimistic analysts at Jefferies, an investment bank, call a regulatory advantage.

The restrictions imposed three years ago have left a few loopholes for Amazon and Flipkart to exploit. Yet the two companies remain threatened on several fronts. New rules on foreign investments are under consideration, which could narrow these loopholes and force the two market leaders to reduce or eliminate stakes in their main sellers. And both have been investigated by the antitrust watchdog, the Competition Commission of India. They insist that the probe has no merit.

Amazon is engaged in a legal battle to prevent Mr. Ambanis from taking control of Future Group, India’s second-largest retailer, for $ 3.4 billion. Amazon alleged the sale violated the terms of its investment in a Future unit that prohibited its sale without Amazons’ consent. The Supreme Court of India is expected to rule on the matter shortly. A victory for Mr. Ambani would strengthen his ability to deliver omnichannel commerce in India; The acquisition would add approximately 1,700 Future stores to Reliances 3,500 existing stores and also benefit JioMart. As foreign-owned retailers, Amazon and Flipkart are largely prohibited from mixing physical and digital channels.

For years, the two companies have remained low profile in India. Not anymore. This month, Flipkart forged a partnership with part of the Adani Group, a conglomerate led by Gautam Adani, an industrialist whose fortunes recently soared thanks to investments in physical and digital infrastructure. The pact is about building a giant warehouse and data center, but there are many political motivations to discern as well. Mr. Adanis’ company has deep roots in Gujarat, the state in which Mr. Modi built his power base. Flipkart may think it needs a national champion, especially since it is considering an IPO this year that Bernstein, a broker, believes could value it at $ 40 billion to $ 50 billion.

Amazon is also trying to convince BJP s loud supporters. He’s using his branding power to recruit his own army of small retailers. Jeff Bezos, its founder and the richest man in the world, was ridiculed in January last year for being snubbed by Mr Modi during a high-profile visit to India. But he still pledged a $ 1 billion investment to help digitize small businesses. This month Andrew Jassy, ​​Amazons CEO- pending, doubled the offer, pledging an additional $ 250 million to launch a small business venture capital fund in India. These investments all come within the context of Mr. Modis’ slogan of a self-sufficient India. They also win hearts and minds.

So much for autonomy

Few people are likely to shed many tears for the Indian Amazons or Walmarts trafficking. They are not taking any prisoners in their businesses outside the country. And within it, the two have built a moat so strong that neither’s position is in danger. As Arpan Sheth of Bain, a consultancy firm, Walmart and Amazon says are here to stay.

The complaint mainly concerns India itself. Trust does not need more protection than it currently enjoys. According to Jefferies, its retail revenues are already higher than those of the next ten Indian retailers combined. Online grocery store, in which JioMart excels, set to increase tenfold within five years, in part thanks to digitization Kirana, as Indian neighborhood stores are known. Its telecommunications network, Jio, has over 400 million subscribers and spans the poorest regions of India. Its payment platform, linked to WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Facebook, also has enormous potential.

Some see Reliance as the Indian equivalent of Alibaba, China’s e-commerce titan. The big difference is that the Chinese government has sought to run Alibaba and its co-founder, Jack Ma. In India, it is Reliances’ rivals that are being mistreated. This does not bode well for competition and therefore for India itself.