Prabowo to submit master plan for 25 years of Indonesian defense





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Defense Minister Prabowo Subiantoimmediately submit Indonesia’s defense master plan to the President Joko Widodo. Masterplan to be used over the next 25 years. This master plan was written by Prabowo and the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto for about a year. Since last year, Jokowita has ordered Prabowo to develop an Indonesian defense strategy. “The president ordered me a year ago to work with the management of TNI to prepare a master plan, a 25-year master plan that gives us full defense capabilities,” Prabowo told a conference. release in Bali, Thursday (22/4). It is claimed that the master plan is almost complete. Prabowo estimated that within the next two weeks he would hand it over to Jokowi. “God willing, in the next 2-3 weeks we will work with the TNI commander and the chief of staff and finish it and communicate it to the president,” he said. On this occasion, Prabowo stressed that the government is currently planning to invest more in the main equipment of the defense system (alutsista). However, it is hoped that the investment will not disrupt the course of development. “We are formulating a management, the acquisition of defense equipment to be more orderly, more efficient,” Prabowo said. He also felt that the rejuvenation of various elements of the defense equipment of the Navy, Air Force and even the Army should be done immediately. Because there is still a lot of Indonesian defense equipment classified as old and obsolete. “We need to rejuvenate our defense equipment. Much of our defense equipment is indeed due to coercion and because we prioritize the development of our well-being, we have not modernized faster,” he said. -he declares. “But now it is urgent, we need to modernize our defense equipment even faster and we are sure, I am sure, that in the near future our equipment can be modernized for the three dimensions, land, sea and air” , he explained. (tst / pmg)



