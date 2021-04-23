PM says he expects to meet Erdogan in the near future

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis shared his view that a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will take place in the near future, in an interview with Greek television station Alpha on Thursday.

There will be a meeting with the Turkish president, but I am not in a position to say when. The meeting will take place because we need to communicate. I think there will be a meeting in the near future, he said before declaring that a meeting between a Greek prime minister and a Turkish president should not be newsworthy.

Mitsotakis also praised the conduct of Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during the recent press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. The prime minister said public clashes are rare but can be used to build good relations.

The mandate I had given was to leave no challenge unanswered. The issues were raised with honesty and clarity. Relations between Greece and Turkey are relations between Europe and Turkey, he said at the press conference, adding that international law should be the only framework for solving the problems between countries.

Mitsotakis also reiterated his call for people to get vaccinated as quickly as possible and raised the possibility of mandatory vaccinations in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He said that after the summer, leaders of Greek political parties are to discuss the prospect of mandatory vaccinations for employees in certain sectors.

I think we need to have a conversation about the mandatory vaccination of certain employees, especially those who work in the health sector. This year or next year we may have to have a second shot. Then we’ll have to have this conversation, he said.